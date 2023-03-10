Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Contrasting views of Minnetonka's game-winning overtime goal in the Skippers' 4-3 victory against Hill-Murray start with Pioneers goaltender Jack Erickson.

"Their guy shot the puck and it went off one of our defensemen's knees," he said.

What did Skippers defenseman John Stout see?

"I just threw it on net and closed my eyes, to be honest," he said. "I shot it and hoped for the best."

His shot couldn't have worked out any better for No. 1 seed Minnetonka. Stout's goal helped the Skippers survive Thursday's Class 2A boys hockey state tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center.

Stout, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection, scored his seventh goal of the season on a fortunate bounce. Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner could only laugh at the hockey gods' ruling. His team besieged all season by injuries or sickness, Lechner was forced to rely on several inexperienced players.

Don't misunderstand the longtime coach. He wasn't looking for sympathy. Just a little puck luck.

"I really felt that if there was a bounce, we'll get it," Lechner said.

Hill-Murray (14-14-1) had previously lost 5-0 to Minnetonka (27-2) on Jan. 5. The Skippers couldn't pull away until the final shot of the rematch.

Minnetonka junior forward Hagen Burrows, his team trailing 3-2 and its goalie pulled for an extra attacker, scored with 61 seconds to play in regulation and forced overtime.

With 39.4 seconds remaining in the extra period, Stout fired and closed his eyes. They opened to jubilation.