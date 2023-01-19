Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka skier Marisa Witte remains at the peak
Witte became her team's best at the 2022 state meet and still tightly grips that position.
Prep Athletes of the Week: New Prague wrestler Joey Novak aims high and wide
A senior, he seeks two state championships: one for himself and one for his team.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Just call Chaska's Kennedy Sanders 'dynamic'
That's how her coach sums up the standout girls basketball player.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Gymnast Annabelle Speers wins and grins
A Hopkins junior, Speers says she is "a competitive person who likes to have fun."
Prep Athletes of the Week: A record roll for Rosemount diver Lucas Gerten
Gerten, a sophomore state champ, set a pool mark and a school mark last week.
Prep Athletes of the Week: 'The Beast' within drives St. Paul Highland Park skier Hanna Koch
Koch has won two Nordic events this season, drawing on confidence when racing is "rough and tough."
Prep Athletes of the Week: Comeback positions Jacob Anderson to be Maple Grove's hero
Back after a knee injury, he stood out on both sides of the line in the football state title game.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Two-sport star for Mayer Lutheran gets one day off
The Crusaders' Madeline Guetzkow just finished a standout volleyball season then got a short break before joining the basketball team.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Monticello's Adalynn Biegler is a state champ in eighth grade
She won two swimming titles Saturday, completing a season of improvement.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville North swimmer Izzy Satterlee makes a wake
She set records in the section meet, winning two individual events and swimming legs on two first-place relays.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Mesaiya Bettis 'had this look in her eyes'
The sophomore volleyball player for Burnsville showed determination in propelling her team to state.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Forest Lake's Norah Hushagen keeps pulling away
A sophomore, she won her second section title, doubling her margin of victory from last year.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Versatility marks Elk River's Cade Osterman
A senior, he's a contributor at quarterback on offense, at safety on defense and all over on special teams.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata's Abbey Nechanicky runs for records
A senior, she broke the course mark at the Lake Conference cross-country meet by four seconds.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Asher Ozuzu learns to take soccer seriously
Prep athletes of the week: Annandale runner Salvador Wirth isn't one to come in second
A sophomore, he hasn't lost a race this season, and he is also at the peak in class, carrying a 4.0 GPA.