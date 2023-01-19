Marisa Witte of Minnetonka has won all three of the Lake Conference meets this season.
Marisa Witte of Minnetonka has won all three of the Lake Conference meets this season.

— Provided

Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka skier Marisa Witte remains at the peak

January 16, 2023 - 5:11 PM

Witte became her team's best at the 2022 state meet and still tightly grips that position.

Prep Athletes of the Week: New Prague wrestler Joey Novak aims high and wide

New Prague’s Joey Novak is 22-1 in the 195-pound weight class this season.
New Prague’s Joey Novak is 22-1 in the 195-pound weight class this season.

— Mary Christen, The Guillotine

January 09, 2023 - 6:31 PM

A senior, he seeks two state championships: one for himself and one for his team.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Just call Chaska's Kennedy Sanders 'dynamic'

Kennedy Sanders took on Eden Prairie’s Vanessa Jordan (34) during Chaska’s victory in the Park Center Holiday Tournament. Sanders scored 22 points
Kennedy Sanders took on Eden Prairie’s Vanessa Jordan (34) during Chaska’s victory in the Park Center Holiday Tournament. Sanders scored 22 points in the game.

— Korey McDermott, Special to the Star Tribune

January 02, 2023 - 4:41 PM

That's how her coach sums up the standout girls basketball player.

Prep Athletes of the Week: Gymnast Annabelle Speers wins and grins

Annabelle Speers of Hopkins aims to improve on her seventh-place state finish of last season.
Annabelle Speers of Hopkins aims to improve on her seventh-place state finish of last season.

— David Kaplan, Provided

December 26, 2022 - 7:05 PM

A Hopkins junior, Speers says she is "a competitive person who likes to have fun."

Prep Athletes of the Week: A record roll for Rosemount diver Lucas Gerten

Diver Lucas Gerten of Rosemount set two records last week.
Diver Lucas Gerten of Rosemount set two records last week.

— Provided

December 19, 2022 - 10:01 AM

Gerten, a sophomore state champ, set a pool mark and a school mark last week.

Prep Athletes of the Week: 'The Beast' within drives St. Paul Highland Park skier Hanna Koch

Hanna Koch of St. Paul Highland Park has led the pack home in two Twins Cities Conference meets this season.
Hanna Koch of St. Paul Highland Park has led the pack home in two Twins Cities Conference meets this season.

— Provided

December 12, 2022 - 5:41 PM

Koch has won two Nordic events this season, drawing on confidence when racing is "rough and tough."

Prep Athletes of the Week: Comeback positions Jacob Anderson to be Maple Grove's hero

Maple Grove’s Jacob Anderson missed much of the football season but dominated large parts of the state championship game.
Maple Grove’s Jacob Anderson missed much of the football season but dominated large parts of the state championship game.

— Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

December 05, 2022 - 11:42 AM

Back after a knee injury, he stood out on both sides of the line in the football state title game.