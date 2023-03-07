KEATON WALOCK

Northfield • hockey

Once Walock found a love for hockey, he had one vision: Someday play in Xcel Energy Center. He gets to do just that in his final high school season.

The senior goaltender helped the Raiders earn the second state tournament appearance — the other coming in 2017 — in program history by winning the Class 1A, Section 1 championship. They will face Orono in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Wednesday.

"This is a dream come true," Walock said. "It's really special for all of us."

Walock has been in goal for every victory by the Raiders (23-5) this season. He has a 1.30 goals-against average with a .929 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

"I have to stay dialed in for every single game," Walock said. "I have to stay mentally focused and up for the challenge."

Walock has given up only five goals in his past 10 games. He has 23 shutouts in his career.

"He has worked so much on his strength and conditioning as well as his flexibility, which has pushed his game to an elite level," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "Keaton has been on a mission with his teammates this season to make history in the Northfield program."

CHARLI RAYMOND

Simley • wrestling

Raymond, who became the first girls individual state champion when the girls division was introduced last year, won her second consecutive crown by pinning all three of her opponents at 107 pounds Saturday. She also is believed to be the first girl to score team points in the boys state tournament, the result of her win at 106 pounds in the Spartans' quarterfinal victory over Totino-Grace in the Class 2A team competition. An eighth-grader, she finished the season 17-0.

RAYZJON WALKER

Bloomington Kennedy • basketball

The senior forward concluded the regular season with three consecutive 30-point games, including a career-high 39 in an 80-71 victory over St. Paul Como Park. "Rayzjon's passion and love for the game has brought out this dominant mentality," Eagles coach Pat Buchanan said.

SKYLAR LITTLE SOLDIER

Hastings • wrestling

In a matchup of two previous state champions, Little Soldier shut out Eastview's Riley Myers 8-0 in the final of the 145-pound division. A junior, Little Soldier won the 132-pound class last year, when Myers won the 138-pound title. Little Soldier is 24-0 over the past two high school seasons.

LUKE LOGUE

Eden Prairie • swimming

The senior won the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley and swam legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams as the Eagles unseated four-time champion Edina for the Class 2A team championship. Logue won the 100 backstroke for the third consecutive year.

ELISE GROPPOLI

Hill-Murray • basketball

Groppoli, a sophomore guard, doubled her season average with a career-high 30 points in a 60-49 victory over North St. Paul in the semifinals of the Class 3A, Section 4 tournament. She had scored more than 20 points only two other times this season.

MAX McENELLY

Waconia • wrestling

The senior wrapped up his high school career with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater for the Class 3A 195-pound state championship in the most highly anticipated match of the meet. It was the fourth individual state crown for McEnelly, who is committed to the Gophers for college.

