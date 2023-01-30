UMA CORNIEA

Edina • hockey

Corniea is in a class of her own.

A senior goaltender, she has a career record of 98-17-2 over her six-year varsity career, has won three state championships and is the backbone of Class 2A's No. 4 team in the Let's Play Hockey rankings. She has the most victories by a girls goalie in state history and has recorded the most shutouts with 42.

"It seems like Uma has been on our varsity forever, but I truly wish that we had another four years with her," Edina coach Sami Cowger said. "Uma is the best goalie to ever come through our program, and in my opinion she has been the best goalie in the state for the last four years."

Corniea, who has committed to play for Princeton in college, has given up only four goals in her past nine games while recording five shutouts. She has stopped 168 of 172 shots for a save percentage of .977 during that span.

"She has made a name for herself based on her talent, skill and records, but she is so much more than just that," Cowger said "Uma is a kid that always has a smile on her face no matter what. It's contagious, and every time I see her, it automatically puts a smile on my face, too."

CADEN BURNS

St. Paul Academy • Alpine skiing

The sophomore standout has been the medalist in every Independent Metro Athletic Conference meet, most recently posting a winning time of 45.03 seconds for his two runs in a seven-team event at Buck Hill. He was recently selected to race for the United States' OPA Cup under-16 team in Berchtesgaden, Germany.

MADDYN GREENWAY

Providence Academy • basketball

Greenway, a 5-8 freshman guard, showed she can elevate her game against the state's best teams. Greenway scored 41 points, leading the Lions past Class 4A defending state champion and previously unbeaten Hopkins 87-80. She is averaging 30.4 points per game this season.

MAX VARNER

Buffalo • hockey

The junior goaltender was superb in a 1-0 shutout of Class 2A, No. 2 Wayzata, stopping 44 shots. Varner has two shutouts in his past three games and has turned aside 141 of 147 shots, a .959 save percentage, over a five-game stretch for the Bison (9-7-2). "Max is one of the best goalies in the state, and he showed why," Buffalo coach Aaron Johnson said.

MAYA WOODS

Park Center • gymnastics

Woods, a sophomore, posted her best all-around score of the season, 37.1, to earn medalist honors in a dual meet with Blaine/Andover in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Earlier this season, Woods dominated the Division 2 portion of the annual MGGOA Invitational, taking first place in every event.

NASIR WHITLOCK

DeLaSalle • basketball

Whitlock, a 6-1 senior guard committed to Lehigh for college, is averaging 37 points per game over his past four games, including a career-high 52 points in a 91-78 triumph over Hopkins. He also had a 40-point game at Fridley.

HAILEE ZIMPEL

Elk River/Zimmerman • Nordic skiing

The senior won her ninth consecutive Northwest Suburban Conference meet, dating back to her sophomore season. She won a six-team classical pursuit race by over four minutes at Woodland Trails. "Hailee is a very talented athlete and has the drive to continuously improve," Elk River/Zimmerman coach Zach Varty said.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.