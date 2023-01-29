Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Providence Academy, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A girls basketball, ended the 30-game winning streak of Class 4A No. 1 Hopkins Saturday, winning 87-80 in the Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Freshman guard Maddyn Greenway scored a season-high 41 points to lead the Lions (14-2) in their 13th consecutive victory.

Hopkins led 71-67 with six minutes to play, but Providence Academy rallied with three-point shooting. Two three-pointers by Brooke Hohenecker and one by Emma Millerbernd helped the Lions take an 81-75 lead with 1:24 left.

Hopkins (16-1) last lost Jan. 21, 2022, to Sidwell Friends, a Washington, D.C., team then ranked No. 1 in the nation. Hopkins' last loss to a Minnesota team was to Chaska in the final of the 2021 Class 4A state tournament.

• Also at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Prior Lake outlasted Minnetonka, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, 56-52, while St. Michael-Albertville, No. 4 in 4A, defeated Class 3A No. 2 Becker 83-70.

Boys basketball

DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78: Senior guard Nasir Whitlock scored a career-high 52 points to rally the Islanders, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, past the host Royals, No. 8 in Class 4A.

The Islanders (13-4), who won their sixth consecutive game, trailed by nine points (45-36) at halftime.

Isreal Moses added 15 points for the Islanders.

Anthony Smith scored 24 points and Jayden Moore 23 to lead the Royals (12-4).

Correction: Maddyn Greenway’s point total has been corrected in this story.