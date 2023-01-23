LIAM FARNIOK

Minneapolis Southwest • basketball

A Lakers junior, Farniok isn't afraid of a challenge.

The 6-3 guard scored 31 points for the second consecutive game, leading the Lakers to an 89-85 victory over North in a Minneapolis City Conference boys basketball showdown last week. The victory halted the Polars' 75-game winning streak in conference play, dating to Feb. 4, 2016.

"Every single one of us thought we could win that game," Farniok said. "We weren't scared. We weren't going to back down."

Farniok was coming off a 31-point, seven-rebound, six-steal performance in a 95-65 triumph over Mound Westonka. He has four 30-point games this season.

"I have a bigger role this year," said Farniok, who averaged 10 points per game coming off the bench last season. "I have more freedom. The coaches and my teammates trust me."

He is averaging 25.8 points per game for the 10-3 Lakers.

"For us to snap North's streak is crazy," Farniok said. "Historically, we are not a very good team. We are starting to turn things around a little bit at our school."

ELLA HANSEN

New Prague • hockey

Hansen had six goals and two assists as the Trojans ended a seven-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory over Mankato West. "Ella has some great offensive skills and has a knack for finding the back of the net," Trojans coach Taylor Ries said. "Her hard work over the past couple years is really paying off."

DAVIS ISOM

St. Paul Highland Park • Nordic skiing

The state's best boys skier has owned the Twin Cities Conference this year. The senior won a 5K classical race at Hyland Park Reserve with a time of 14 minutes, 10 seconds, more than a minute faster than the second-place finisher. He was the runner-up in the state meet a year ago.

MOLLY MORROW

Shakopee • hockey

Morrow has elevated her game for the stretch run of her final season. The senior goalie has won seven of her past eight starts with two shutouts, a 1.00 goals-against average and .966 save percentage. "She has been on a tear for over a month," Shakopee coach Jaime Grossman said.

EVAN WITTE

Minnetonka • swimming

Witte's role in four events led the Skippers to the team title in the Class 2A true team state meet. He won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.12 seconds — the fourth-fastest time in the state this season — and swam the anchor leg on the victorious 200 freestyle relay team, which finished in 1:26.41, the best time in the state.

VIVIEN PIHLSTROM

Blake • Alpine skiing

A sophomore, she has finished first or second in every conference meet this season, most recently posting a winning time of 50.14 seconds on her two runs at Buck Hill. "Vivien is a very talented skier," Bears coach Robbie Massie said. "Her technique and tactics are spectacular."

MACE'O PHILLIPS

Benilde-St. Margaret's • hockey

A tall (6-5), young (sophomore) defenseman, Phillips continues to grow into his game. He had a hat trick and one assist in an 8-2 victory over Champlin Park. "He is a lethal combination of a big kid who can play defense with high-end offensive potential," Red Knights coach Ken Pauly said.

