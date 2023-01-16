MARISA WITTE

Minnetonka • Alpine skiing

A junior, Witte has picked up right where she left off last season.

"At last year's state meet, Marisa made a breakthrough, moving from our third-best skier to our best skier that day," Minnetonka coach David Gartner said.

Witte finished seventh overall at state, leading the Skippers to their seventh team championship. They finished six points ahead of runner-up Stillwater.

"I was peaking last year at the state meet and starting to reach my full potential," Witte said. "I wanted to build on my success. It was a pivotal moment in my skiing career."

Witte has won all three Lake Conference meets this season, most recently posting a time of 46.90 seconds for her two runs last Tuesday at Buck Hill.

"Marisa has strong fundamental technique, excellent feel for the snow and a fearless personality," Gartner said. "She is a very talented, confident ski racer balanced with a warm, pleasing personality."

Gartner sees Witte getting even better.

"The best part is she has the potential to be even faster and the focus and work ethic to get there," Gartner said.

JJ WARE

Park Center • basketball

The 6-6 small forward is developing into the player recruiters expected. Ware registered a season-best double-double (28 points and 12 rebounds) in a victory over Rogers. He scored a team-high 19 points, including four three-pointers, in the Class 4A No. 1 Pirates' 76-62 victory over Class 3A No. 1 Totino-Grace. He averaged 23.7 points per game over a three-game stretch.

LIBERTY QUAST

Stillwater • gymnastics

Quast, a sophomore, posted an all-around winning score of 36.85 as the Ponies accumulated a team score of 143.65 in beating Roseville in a Suburban East Conference dual meet. "Liberty is always willing to try new things and improve her skills," Ponies co-coach Joan Ledson said. "She continues to challenge herself."

COOPER SIMPSON

Shakopee • hockey

The sophomore forward has gone on a scoring frenzy. He has 13 goals and five assists in his past five games. "Cooper is a dynamic athlete," Sabers coach Calvin Simon said. "His recent success is a product of his passion to be a great team player and help our team strive toward our goals."

JENNA KLUXDAL

Jordan • basketball

The 6-1 senior post, who recently eclipsed 1,000 career points, scored 46 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 69-56 victory over Mound Westonka. She is averaging 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. "We lean on Jenna to lead us on both ends, and she has accepted that role for us," Jordan coach Kyle Johnson said.

CHARLIE EGELAND

Breck/Blake • swimming

Egeland, committed to swim for Yale in college, is having a stellar senior season. He won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle in the Class 1A, Section 2 True Team meet to help Breck/Blake to the team title. He is the defending state champion in the 200 freestyle with a Class 1A state record time of 1 minute, 38 seconds.

KELLY BOYLE

Hopkins • basketball

The senior guard showed that she shouldn't be a forgotten member of Hopkins' talented team. Boyle made nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, leading the Class 4A No. 1. Royals to a 74-53 victory over Roseville. She is averaging 9.5 points per game.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.