SALVADOR WIRTH

Annandale • cross-country

Wirth is driven to compete, whether as a runner or in the classroom. He is tough to beat at each.

The Cardinals sophomore won the Dassel-Cokato Invitational last week with a time of 15 minutes, 59.4 seconds over a 5K course at Collinwood Park. Wirth, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A by the Minnesota High School Cross-Country Coaches Association, hasn't been beaten in a race this season.

"I'm very competitive," Wirth said. "I like to win."

Wirth is the school's record holder at 1,600 meters (4:17), 3,200 (9:19) and 5,000 (15:58).

"He is the most talented runner I have coached in my 30 years of track and cross-country," Annandale coach Scott Massmann said. "Sal has an amazing ability to run his best races in the biggest meets. He has been tested in almost all of his races by some very good runners."

He also excels in the classroom, where he has a 4.0 GPA, and is a member of the school's Knowledge Bowl team.

"Sal is a model student-athlete," Massmann said. "He is very humble and has some very big future goals for his running career."

AVA WILLIAMS

Woodbury • soccer

A junior goalkeeper, Williams is helping the Royals quickly climb in the coaches association poll. Williams and the Class 3A, No. 4 Royals have recorded six consecutive shutouts, the most recent Saturday, a 2-0 victory over seventh-ranked Blaine. She also shut out No. 11 White Bear Lake 1-0 during the streak.

LANDYN NELSON

Andover • football

The senior quarterback had a hand in all 38 of his team's points during the first half of a 59-7 victory over Buffalo. He threw four touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown, kicked four extra points and booted a 30-yard field goal to end the half. He added a TD pass and two PATs in the third quarter.

ANYA SCHMIDT

Rogers • volleyball

The Royals have a veteran group, and Schmidt, a sophomore, fits in perfectly. A six-rotation player, she had 59 set assists, 44 kills, 12 ace serves and five blocks in helping Rogers, ranked eighth in Class 4A by the coaches association, win the Rochester Century Invitational.

MAXWELL WOODS

Chanhassen • football

A junior running back, Woods rushed for 219 yards on 30 carries Friday against Robbinsdale Armstrong. He scored two rushing touchdowns and added a pass reception for a touchdown. He's averaging 9.1 yards per carry this season.

KENDRA KRUEGER

Jordan • cross-country

The Jaguars senior is having an excellent final season. Krueger won the New Prague Invitational with a time of 19:01.5 over a 5K course at Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park. She is ranked fourth in Class 2A.

GRANT MILEY

East Ridge • football

Miley was part of an outstanding defensive effort that shut out Woodbury 28-0 on Friday. He had three of the Raptors' five interceptions. "This was the game that everything finally clicked for him," East Ridge coach Dan Fritze said. "He was an absolute ball hawk."

