Royce Lewis is back with the Twins.

Lewis missed the past 16 games because of a right adductor strain. It was his second stint on the injured list this season; he injured a quad on Opening Day and missed two months.

The 25-year-old third baseman played two games with Class AAA St. Paul on a rehab assignment, going 1-for-6.

With the Twins, Lewis is hitting .292 with 10 home runs and a 1.039 OPS in 24 games.

Lewis has been plagued by injuries during his career after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Twins in the 2017 draft. He has been in only 94 major league games over the past three seasons.

To make room on the 26-man roster, catcher Jair Camargo was optioned to St. Paul. Camargo has played in five games for the Twins this season, and is 0-for-6. He is hitting .216 with nine home runs in 33 games for the Saints.

Twins infielders Jose Miranda and Kyle Farmer remain on the 10-day injured list, as does infielder-outfielder Alex Kirilloff.



