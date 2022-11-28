Madeline Guetzkow

Mayer Lutheran • basketball

After helping the Crusaders volleyball team reach the championship match of the Class 1A tournament earlier this month, Guetzkow took a short break from sports. The break lasted one day before she joined the Crusaders basketball team for the first day of practice.

It's been a smooth transition to the basketball season for the 6-foot senior, who has been playing both sports since third grade.

On Friday, Guetzkow scored 23 points in the Crusaders' 83-50 season-opening victory over Maranatha Christian Academy. On Saturday, she scored 17 points in the Crusaders' 55-48 victory over Visitation.

"I am not at all surprised at the success Madeline has had this early in the season," Crusaders coach Kris Gustin said. "She is a competitor. She wants to be good at everything she does. Despite the quick turnaround and limited practices, she has come focused and ready to compete at the highest level."

Gustin said Guetzkow, who has signed to play volleyball for Minnesota Duluth, is also an outstanding basketball player.

"What makes Madeline a great basketball player is her aggressive mentality," Gustin said. "She goes hard to the rim. She can score inside and outside. We like to post her up against smaller guards. She can also take girls off the dribble. She is very hard to stop if there is an open lane to the hoop."

Guetzkow and Mayer Lutheran reached the semifinals of the Class 1A basketball tournament last season.

Alexa Hanrahan

Gentry Academy • hockey

The senior forward, who has committed to play for St. Cloud State, had seven points in two victories for the Stars, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. She had three goals and assist in the Stars' 7-0 victory over Sartell/Sauk Rapids and a goal and two assists in the Stars' 10-1 victory over St. Cloud.

Shantell Harden

St. Louis Park • basketball

The 6-1 senior forward helped the Orioles open the season with two victories. On Friday, the Minnesota State Mankato commit, had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the Orioles' 56-50 victory over DeLaSalle. On Saturday, she scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Orioles' 74-49 victory over Madison (Wis.) Memorial.

Sam Sheetz

Minnetonka • hockey

The junior forward and the Skippers, ranked No. 7 in the Class 2A preseason poll, opened the season with a pair of victories. On Friday, Sheetz, who has committed to Vermont, had two goals and two assists in the Skippers' 8-2 victory over Rochester Mayo. On Saturday, Sheetz assisted on two goals as the Skippers defeated top-ranked Andover 4-1.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.