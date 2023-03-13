Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KAIZER NELSON

Minnetonka • hockey

It's easy to identify the reasons behind a successful hockey team.

"A season like the one we just experienced starts with goaltending," Minnetonka assistant coach Tom Stretar said.

That was evident at the Class 2A state tournament last week as Nelson, a senior, helped the Skippers win their first state title since 2018.

"He led all [Class] 2A goalies in goals-against average] at 1.59 for the tournament," Stretar said. "He made key stops on breakaways in the Hill-Murray and Andover games. Stood tall versus Edina in the championship with 22 saves."

In the Saturday 2-1 victory over Edina — the Skippers' third victory over the Hornets this season — Nelson faced 23 shots and made 22 saves.

Nelson was solid all season, giving up more than two goals only three times in his 26 starts. He set four school records this season: most victories in a season (24), most shutouts (seven), lowest GAA in a season (1.22) and lowest GAA for a career (1.27).

KENDALL BARNES

Roseville • basketball

After scoring 31 points in the Raiders' 82-63 victory Wednesday over Champlin Park in the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinals, the junior guard scored 31 more Friday in a 68-62 victory over Maple Grove in the section championship game.

DREW BUSLEE

Eagan • basketball

The junior guard scored 20 points — two shy of her season high — in the Wildcats' 63-52 victory over Rosemount on Thursday in the Class 4A, Section 3 girls championship game. The victory gave the Wildcats their first state tournament berth.

CHARLIE DRAGE

Mahtomedi • hockey

The senior scored the game-winner in the Zephyrs' 2-1 victory over Hermantown in the Class 1A state semifinals Friday and then scored three goals as the Zephyrs rallied for a 6-5 double-overtime victory over Warroad in Saturday's championship game. For the season, he led the team with 35 goals.

JACK JANICKI

White Bear Lake • basketball

The 6-5 senior guard helped the Bears advance to the Class 4A, Section 4 championship game. He scored 29 points in a 50-31 victory over Woodbury on Wednesday and then scored 21 as the Bears held off Stillwater 52-50 on Saturday. He is averaging 21 points per game.

HAYDEN TIBBITS

Wayzata • basketball

The junior point guard directed the Trojans to two Class 4A, Section 6 playoff victories last week. On Tuesday, he scored 27 in the Trojans' 98-63 victory over St. Louis Park. On Friday, he scored a season-high 36 points in a 75-57 victory over Armstrong.

MAXWELL WOODS

Chanhassen • basketball

The junior guard led the Storm to two Class 4A, Section 2 victories last week. On Wednesday he scored 33 points to help the Storm outlast Shakopee 90-88. On Saturday he scored 23 points as the Storm defeated Waconia 65-51. Last month, Woods became only the third player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.