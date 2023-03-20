Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

JaKAHLA CRAFT

St. Michael-Albertville • basketball

The St. Michael-Albertville coaching staff doesn't worry if opposing teams focus on stopping just one of the Knights.

"We have five leading scorers," Knights coach Kent Hamre said. "When teams focus so much on Tessa [Johnson], we have other players that prove they can do the job."

That was on display during the Knights' run to the Class 4A state tournament title.

Craft, a 5-10 junior, led the Knights in scoring in their quarterfinal victory over Eagan and then scored 17 points to help the Knights outlast Hopkins in the championship game Saturday for their first state title since 2009.

"JaKahla is probably our best shooter," Hamre said. "She has made a lot of big shots for us. She has a green light. I tell her if she's open, she can shoot."

Craft made nine of 19 three-point attempts in the three state tournament games.

"She's had some Division I offers," Hamre said. "I think she'll be getting more after the tournament she had."

GRACE COUNTS

Providence Academy • basketball

The senior forward made scoring and rebounding contributions in each of the Lions' three victories en route to the Class 2A girls state championship. She had 49 points and 38 rebounds in the tournament, including 17 points and 16 rebounds in the championship game.

GRADY GUIDA

Buffalo • basketball

The junior guard helped Buffalo win its first boys section title since 2014 with two solid games in the Class 4A, Section 8 playoffs. He scored 17 in an 86-58 semifinal victory over Bemidji and then scored a season-high 27 in Buffalo's 82-65 victory over Moorhead in the section final.

LORENZO LEVY

Minnehaha Academy • basketball

The junior guard paced the Redhawks boys to their seventh consecutive section title. Levy scored 23 points in a 92-67 semifinal victory over St. Agnes before scoring a season-high 27 in a 90-61 victory over Concordia Academy in the final.

SIERRE LUMPKIN

Benilde-St. Margaret's • basketball

The senior forward scored 21 points and made five three-pointers — both season highs — to help the Red Knights defeat Stewartville 66-60 in the Class 3A girls state championship game. Lumpkin made two crucial three-pointers and scored eight points in the final four minutes.

SAM MUSUNGU

Andover • basketball

The senior guard scored a season-high 45 points and added five steals in the Huskies' 106-79 victory over Cambridge-Isanti in the Class 4A, Section 7 championship game.

CADEN ROSETH

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville • adapted floor hockey

The junior led the Blazing Cats to the CI Division state title. In the championship game Saturday, he scored nine goals and had two assists in the Blazing Cats' 15-6 victory over over New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.