Here are the Athena Award winners for schools in the Twin Cities. Athena Awards go to high school senior girls for their athletic achievements; each school chooses one. Winners from the St. Paul area were honored Wednesday at a banquet in St. Paul's RiverCentre. Minneapolis-area winners will be honored May 3 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.

MINNEAPOLIS AREA

ANDOVER

• Morgan Miller (basketball, volleyball): Clemson

ANOKA

• Kaelyn Nelson (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Augustana

ARMSTRONG

• Caitlyn Osanai (cross country, track and field): Minnesota

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S

• Olivia Olson (basketball, soccer): Michigan

BLAINE

• Hannah Michelle Claussen (soccer, track and field): undecided

BLAKE

• Nana Vang (tennis): undecided

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON

• Maren Myers (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): South Dakota State

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY

• Kelsey Cruz Rojas (soccer, wrestling): Augsburg

BRECK

• Isabelle Einess (tennis): Seton Hall

BURNSVILLE

• Madison Malecha (basketball, tennis, track): Wisconsin-Stout

CHAMPLIN PARK

• Annabelle Johnson (lacrosse, tennis): Northern Michigan

CHANHASSEN

• Jennifer Pierson (cross country, swimming, track and field): Colorado Mines

CHASKA

• Aubrey Heyer (basketball, soccer): Bemidji State

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

• Thanh Truc Mai (lacrosse, tennis): undecided

COON RAPIDS

• Casey Beck (basketball, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball): St. Mary's

COOPER

• Keira Snapko (lacrosse, Nordic skiing, soccer): undecided

DELASALLE

• Naja Giles (soccer, track and field): Illinois

EDEN PRAIRIE

• Alyssa Ehler (soccer, Nordic skiing, track and field): Notre Dame

EDINA

• Izzy Engle (soccer, track and field): Notre Dame

ELK RIVER

• Carly Humphrey (hockey): Minnesota

FRIDLEY

• Sophia Jensen (basketball, football, soccer): St. Olaf

HOLY ANGELS

• Ashley Fisher (dance, swimming and diving, track and field): Notre Dame

HOPKINS

• Annabelle Speers (gymnastics, swimming and diving, track and field): Wisconsin

JORDAN

• Madelyn Olinger (basketball, golf, softball, tennis, track and field): Augustana

MAPLE GROVE

• Dani Strom (hockey, softball): St. Thomas

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN

• Sophia Alm (basketball, softball, volleyball): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON

• Dakota Johnson (basketball, softball, volleyball): Wisconsin-Eau Claire

MINNEAPOLIS HENRY

• Trammela Williams (basketball): Anoka Technical

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH

• Leshelle Fleming (basketball, cheer, track and field, volleyball): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT

• Cady Davis (basketball, soccer): Macalester

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH

• Eva Hoch Robinson (cross country, Nordic skiing): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST

• Maggie Schoenke (basketball, football, soccer, track and field): N.C.-Wilmington

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN

• Kate Moore (Alpine skiing, soccer, track and field): Michigan

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

• Hailey Siwek (Alpine skiing, cross country, soccer, track and field): undecided

MINNETONKA

• Lindzi Avar (hockey): Cornell

MOUND WESTONKA

• Natalie Miner (cross country, hockey, soccer, track and field): Duke

ORONO

• Grace Bickett (golf, hockey, soccer): Wisconsin

OSSEO

• Jules Davis (basketball, cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Middlebury

PARK CENTER

• Aly Blomberg (golf, Nordic skiing, volleyball): MSU Mankato

PRIOR LAKE

• Annaliese Cundiff (swimming and diving, track and field): Air Force

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY

• Brooke Hohenecker (basketball, track and field): St. Thomas

RICHFIELD

• Janiya Moore (track and field): St. Thomas

ROCKFORD

• Ellen Gordee (basketball, soccer, softball): Wisconsin-La Crosse

ROGERS

• Sophie Mahnke (gymnastics, swimming and diving, track and field): Minnesota Duluth

SHAKOPEE

• Olivia Pawlicki (basketball, tennis): Colorado State

SPRING LAKE PARK

• Brianna Nusbaum (basketball, softball, volleyball): St. Mary's

ST. ANTHONY

• Meghan Przybilla (basketball, soccer, track and field): Southern Maine

ST. FRANCIS

• Josie Lupinek (basketball, tennis): Hamline

ST. LOUIS PARK

• Hanna Wilsey (Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field): Harvard

TOTINO-GRACE

• Caylin Cantwell (golf, hockey, soccer): St. Catherine

WACONIA

• Madeline Lage (cross country, track and field): Creighton

WATERTOWN-MAYER

• Maggie McCabe (gymnastics, soccer, track and field): St. Benedict

WAYZATA

• Stella Swenson (volleyball): Minnesota

ZIMMERMAN

• Emily Baker (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): St. Thomas

ST. PAUL AREA

APPLE VALLEY

• Grace Alagbo (ultimate Frisbee, wrestling): Ursinus

CENTENNIAL

• Marisa Frost (basketball, soccer): North Dakota State

CHATFIELD

• Evelyn Goldsmith (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Winona State

CHISAGO LAKES

• Addyson Barrett (basketball, soccer, speed and strength, track and field): Hamline

CONCORDIA ACADEMY

• Elizabeth Zenda-Johnson (basketball, cross country, softball): Concordia (St. Paul)

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

• Annie Mulcahy (soccer): St. Thomas

EAGAN

• Drew Buslee (basketball, softball, tennis): Sioux Falls

EAST RIDGE

• Mallory Paine (swimming): San Diego

EASTVIEW

• Emily Percival (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

FARMINGTON

• Mariah Fenske (cross country, track and field): South Dakota

FOREST LAKE

• Sami Ernst (gymnastics, softball): St. Scholastica

GENTRY ACADEMY

• Ella Berg (lacrosse, tennis): Louisville

HASTINGS

• Skylar Little Soldier (cross country, wrestling): Grand Valley State

HILL-MURRAY

• Grace Zhan (hockey): Dartmouth

IRONDALE

• Siri Stolen (cross country, Nordic skiing, soccer, swimming, track and field, ultimate Frisbee): undecided

LAKEVILLE NORTH

• Trinity Wilson (basketball, track and field): Vanderbilt

LAKEVILLE SOUTH

• Tori Tschida (lacrosse): Temple

MAHTOMEDI

• Victoria Nelson (hockey, soccer, softball): St. Scholastica

MATH & SCIENCE

• Jada Schultz (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Hamline

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY

• Nora Pederson (basketball, soccer, track and field): Luther

MOUNDS VIEW

• Audrey Kocon (volleyball): Providence

NEW LIFE ACADEMY

• Mary McCormick (swimming): Rhode Island

NORTH BRANCH

• Peyton Verdon (soccer, softball): Southwest Minnesota State

NORTH ST. PAUL

• Ashlee Horton (basketball, track and field): undecided

NORTHFIELD

• Ayla Puppe (hockey): Minnesota

NOVA CLASSICAL

• Fern Fisher (volleyball): undecided

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE

• Ava Reckinger (basketball, lacrosse, Nordic skiing, soccer): Wisconsin-La Crosse

RANDOLPH

• Carly Kimmes (basketball, softball, volleyball): MSU Mankato

RED WING

• Brianna Tix (basketball, softball, volleyball): undecided

ROSEMOUNT

• Ava Thompson (basketball, golf, soccer): Concordia (St. Paul)

ROSEVILLE

• Ruby Eskin (hockey, soccer, track and field): Augsburg

SIMLEY

• Abigale Lindquist (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): St. Olaf

SOUTH ST. PAUL

• Annie Felton (golf, hockey, tennis): St. Thomas

ST. AGNES

• Gianna Schmidt (basketball, lifting, softball, volleyball): Minnesota

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

• Aurelia Meza (hockey, soccer): undecided

ST. PAUL CENTRAL

• Delaney Nelson (basketball, lacrosse, soccer): undecided

ST. PAUL COMO PARK

• Ellery Tennison (basketball, track and field, volleyball): undecided

ST. PAUL HARDING

• Kimberly Tobar (badminton, basketball, gymnastics, tennis): Undecided

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK

• Kate Reubish (hockey, softball, volleyball): Undecided

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT

• Willa Campion (alpine skiing, cross country, track and field, ultimate frisbee): Undecied

ST. PAUL JOHNSON

• Kelly Joachin Valdez (gymnastics, swimming, track and field): Minnesota

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON

• Ariel Fang (badminton, cross country, volleyball): Minnesota

STILLWATER

• Maycie Neubauer (alpine skiing, lacrosse): Florida Southern

TARTAN

• Ellie Volkers (hockey, soccer, tennis, track and field): Undecided

TRINITY

• Mariah Willard (basketball, cross country, soccer, track and field): St. Thomas

TWO RIVERS

• Lilly Leitner (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Wis.-River Falls

VISITATION

• Evie Hansen (cross country, nordic skiing, track and field): Undecided

WHITE BEAR LAKE

• Heidi Barber (basketball, football, golf, softball): Connecticut

WOODBURY

• Gabby Mauder (swimming and diving): Minnesota