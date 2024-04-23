Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Wayzata has been dominant from the outset of the season.

The undefeated Trojans (5-0) are averaging 11.6 runs per game and have thrown three shutouts, climbing to No. 1 in the Metro Top 10 baseball rankings. Farmington, also unbeaten at 7-0, lands in the No. 4 position.

The powerful Suburban East Conference makes up half of the Metro Top 10 with five teams that took turns knocking off each other. They are No. 2 Stillwater (5-1), No. 3 Woodbury (4-2), No. 5 Mounds View (5-1), No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1-1) and No. 7 East Ridge (3-3). East Ridge is the Class 4A defending state champion.

Rounding out the rankings are No. 8 Shakopee (5-2), No. 9 Champlin Park (3-1) and No. 10 Prior Lake (5-2).

Metro Top 10

Records through Monday

1. Wayzata (5-0)

2. Stillwater (5-1)

3. Woodbury (4-2)

4. Farmington (7-0)

5. Mounds View (5-1)

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1-1)

7. East Ridge (3-3)

8. Shakopee (5-2)

9. Champlin Park (3-1)

10. Prior Lake (5-2)