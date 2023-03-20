ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

DANIEL FREITAG

Bloomington Jefferson

Junior • guard • 6-2

Outstanding athlete who can score at all three levels. Freitag will beat you with his speed, hesitation dribble or crossover move. "It is his drive and determination to always be at his best that makes Daniel stand out as an athlete," Jaguars coach Jeff Evens said. Freitag averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals per game.

College plan: undecided

BODEN KAPKE

Holy Family

Senior • center • 6-11

Kapke is averaging a double-double (21.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game). He has scored over 1,700 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in his career. "He has a high-major frame," Butler coach Thad Matta said. "His versatility offensively — being able to score inside and out — will be important for us."

College plan: Butler

HAYDEN TIBBITS

Wayzata

Senior • guard • 5-11

Tibbits has been outstanding attacking the rim while also creating open shots for his teammates. The Trojans have won 24 of their past 25 games with Tibbits guiding the attack. He can also be a nuisance on the defensive end of the court. "He has played as well as any kid I have ever coached," Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said.

College plan: undecided

NASIR WHITLOCK

DeLaSalle

Senior • guard • 6-1

No moment is too big for the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. Whitlock wants the ball in his hands with the game on the line. "He is a gifted scorer whose offensive skills should translate well to our philosophy," Lehigh coach Brett Reed said. "He brings a solid combination of ballhandling ability and creativity to our perimeter positions."

College plan: Lehigh

NOLAN WINTER

Lakeville North

Senior • forward • 6-10

"He has a tremendously high basketball IQ and a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and a terrific shooter from the perimeter," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. Winter averages a double-double (23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game) while shooting 64 % from the floor.

College plan: Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Bath, Totino-Grace, C, 6-9, senior: Tough to handle around the basket and on the glass. College plan: undecided.

Casmir Chavis, Park Center, G, 6-3, junior: Superb playmaker and excellent defender. College plan: undecided.

Ben Kopetzki, Andover, G, 6-0, senior: Scorer who is very disruptive defensively. College plan: Concordia (St. Paul).

Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, F, 6-8, junior: Explosive scorer with outstanding length. College plan: undecided.

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, G, 6-2, senior: Prolific scorer who is outstanding in all aspects. College plan: Minnesota (football).

HONORABLE MENTION

Matthew Bothun, St. Francis, F, 6-9, senior. College plan: North Dakota.

Owen Carlson, Mahtomedi, G, 6-2, senior. College plan: Concordia (St. Paul).

Taison Chatman, Totino-Grace, G, 6-4 senior. College plan: Ohio State.

Nate Dahl, Buffalo, G, 6-1, senior. College plan: undecided.

Cooper Drews, Princeton, F, 6-5, senior. College plan: undecided.

Quyavant Douglas, Brooklyn Center, G, 6-0, senior. College plan: undecided.

Isaiah Hagen, Orono, G, 6-3, senior. College plan: undecided.

Jack Janicki, White Bear Lake, G, 6-4, senior. College plan: Wisconsin.

Alex Mattes, East Ridge, G, 6-3, senior. College plan: Mary.

Jayden Moore, Hopkins, G, 5-10, freshman. College plan: undecided.

CJ O'Hara, Park Center, F, 6-4, senior. College plan: undecided.

Jack Robison, Lakeville North, F, 6-6, junior. College plan: Wisconsin.

Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, G, 6-1, junior. College plan: undecided.

JJ Ware, Park Center, F, 6-6, senior. College plan: undecided.

Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, F, 6-7, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

HOW THE TEAM WAS SELECTED

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.