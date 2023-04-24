SAWYER HOFFMAN

Farmington • baseball

Hoffman bided his time, patiently waiting for his opportunity to shine. It came in his first pitching start of the season.

A senior righthander, Hoffman pitched a two-hit shutout as Farmington blanked Shakopee 2-0 in a South Suburban Conference game. He pitched a complete game, striking out nine and walking one while also driving in the game's first run with a single.

He didn't pitch at the varsity level last season but periodically threw in junior varsity games to stay sharp.

"We had so much experience on our varsity last year," Hoffman said.

"I had to be patient."

The Tigers, the Class 4A state tournament runner-up last season, now turn to Hoffman for leadership. He is a captain on a squad that returned only three seniors with varsity experience.

"As a captain, he never takes a pitch off and sets a great example for others," Farmington coach Jon Graff said. "Sawyer is a bulldog for us, competes and is one of the hardest workers we have. We have real high expectations for him as we start the season."

JOSIE LAKOSKY

Chaska • lacrosse

The senior midfielder had back-to-back seven-goal games, including the 100th goal of her career, in the Hawks' first two outings and followed it up with a six-goal performance. She also handed out 11 assists in the three games. "She is a fierce competitor, a player everyone looks up to," Chaska coach Lauren Koloski said. "Josie is a game-changer."

DANTE JUBERIAN

Tri-City United • track

Juberian displayed his versatility, winning the 800-meter run and the long jump and running the opening leg of his victorious 4x400 relay team, in a Minnesota River Conference meet. "In addition to the physical gift of running, Dante prides himself on the mental aspect of racing," Tri-City United coach Craig Nordling said.

ELLANA KEAVENY

Waconia • softball

The leadoff hitter has set the tone early for the Wildcats in their first three games. A junior shortstop, Keaveny went 8-for-11, including three doubles, with seven runs scored and four RBI. Keaveny also helped turn two double plays. "She is a leader on and off the field," Waconia coach Audra Lehrke said.

NATE APPELHOF

Totino-Grace • golf

Appelhof weathered the storm, battling cold, rain and wind to take medalist honors with an even-par 72 in a 13-team Northwest Suburban Conference meet at the Links at Northfork Golf Course. "The conditions were terrible, but he stayed consistent and played to his strengths," Totino-Grace coach Matt Huth said.

ADDISON HOOF

Lester Prairie • track

A sophomore, Hoof is off the a flying start. She has won all nine of her races, most recently the 100, 200 and 400 dashes in a Minnesota River Conference meet, this season. She was a finalist in all three events in the Class 1A state meet a year ago, finishing third in the 400 with a time of 58.69 seconds.

JACK OLSON

Armstrong • lacrosse

Only a freshman, Olson already has taken on a leadership role. The attacker has 11 goals and five assists while helping the Falcons open the season with three consecutive victories. "He's commanding the ball with confidence, something you don't usually see for someone his age," Falcons coach Ian Murphy said. "He plays with a lot of fire and grit."

