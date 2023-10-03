Twins vs. Blue Jays: Watching and following the wild-card series
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the wild-card series.
Twins vs. Blue Jays: Playoff roster breakdown, wild-card series prediction
A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.
Twins hopes for playoff turnaround start with Pablo López and Sonny Gray
Twins All-Star aces Pablo López and Sonny Gray will start Games 1 and 2 of the wild-card playoff round vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
After painful regular season for Twins, Carlos Correa ready for 'all that matters'
Out since Sept. 18 because of a flareup of his plantar fasciitis, Carlos Correa has been getting ready for the Twins wild-card series with the Blue Jays.
Home runs and strikeouts: Twins believe they have formula for playoff success
Players such as Game 1 starter Pablo López and catcher Ryan Jeffers know the Twins do two key things well: The pitchers strike batters out and the offense hits home runs.
Blue Jays turn to Kevin Gausman for Game 1, despite struggles against Twins
Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.
Maybe this Twins team can hit in the playoffs
After years of forgetting how to hit a ball when the postseason comes around, this Twins team, much improved after the All-Star break, could buck the trend.
-
Only in Minnesota: Vikings, Twins battle for who has worse playoff curse
The Twins get a chance to put years of bad luck (and poor play) behind them starting Tuesday in the American League wild-card round.
-
The Twins have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, a record for all major North American sports. Here's how it happened
Misfortune has followed the team since 2004. The Twins will have their next chance to break the streak on Tuesday.
-
Twins players have deep playoff experience. Will that help them go deep in playoffs?
The 2023 Twins have played in 217 playoff games in their careers. They have won World Series. And soon they will try to use this experience to end a historic postseason losing streak.
-
Twins fan's calculation: Odds of 18 straight playoff losses? One man puts it at 69 billion to 1.
Cleanse yourself with an amazing two-hour documentary about the Twins' 18-game losing streak, and stay for the positive energy from the man who made it: Twins fan Chris Hanel.
-
Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?
In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
-
World Series champions on Twins postseason rosters
The 2023 Twins have four players who have previously won World Series on the roster.
-
Every Twins postseason appearance since 1961
The Twins have reached the postseason 14 teams since becoming a franchise in 1961. In that time, they've won five playoff series and two World Series.