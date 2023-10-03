Target Field gets a makeover for the wild-card series.

— Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Twins vs. Blue Jays: Watching and following the wild-card series

October 03, 2023 - 8:18 AM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the wild-card series.

Twins vs. Blue Jays: Playoff roster breakdown, wild-card series prediction

Carlos Correa, José  Berrios and Jhoan Duran are likely to have a big impact on the outcome of the wild-card series between the Twins and Blue Jays.

— Star Tribune and AP photos

October 02, 2023 - 4:13 PM

A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.

Twins hopes for playoff turnaround start with Pablo López and Sonny Gray

 October 03, 2023 - 6:27 AM

Twins All-Star aces Pablo López and Sonny Gray will start Games 1 and 2 of the wild-card playoff round vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

After painful regular season for Twins, Carlos Correa ready for 'all that matters'

Carlos Correa did this a lot this season: play the field. The shortstop played through pain for large parts of the summer.

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

October 02, 2023 - 7:45 PM

Out since Sept. 18 because of a flareup of his plantar fasciitis, Carlos Correa has been getting ready for the Twins wild-card series with the Blue Jays.

Home runs and strikeouts: Twins believe they have formula for playoff success

October 02, 2023 - 10:23 PM

Players such as Game 1 starter Pablo López and catcher Ryan Jeffers know the Twins do two key things well: The pitchers strike batters out and the offense hits home runs.

Blue Jays turn to Kevin Gausman for Game 1, despite struggles against Twins

Kevin Gausman led the American League this season with 237 strikeouts and his 3.16 ERA was the second-best mark of his career.

— Julio Cortez, Associated Press

October 02, 2023 - 9:38 PM

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.

Maybe this Twins team can hit in the playoffs

Royce Lewis’ penchant for grand slams are a hopeful sign for a Twins team plagued by terrible offense in the playoffs.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

September 30, 2023 - 11:58 PM

After years of forgetting how to hit a ball when the postseason comes around, this Twins team, much improved after the All-Star break, could buck the trend.