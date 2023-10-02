Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series starting Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Among them: The health of Royce Lewis.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale gives his breakdown of the projected roster and dissects how the Twins might match up against Toronto, a team that ultimately is very similar to the Twins. Expect good pitching, power and plenty of strikeouts.

22:00: Twins fan Chris Hanel joins Rand to talk more about his excellent documentary on the Twins' 18-game losing streak. Reliving the pain of that streak gives way to optimism, even if that seems impossible.

40:00: Final thoughts and a rundown of the special episodes ahead.

