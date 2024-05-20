Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves historic comeback in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals provided endless postgame fodder for the "Inside the NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Vince Carter on TNT.

First there was Anthony Edwards graciously welcoming Barkley as he returns back to Minneapolis for Game 1 on Wednesday, including a plan to send him four or five restaurants to visit.

Then there was Barkley praising Karl-Anthony Towns.

"You know I'm on his butt all the time," Barkley said of the Wolves big man who finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds. "Cause I want him to play like he did tonight, all the time. He was the MVP for the Wolves tonight."

But perhaps the highlight for Timberwolves' fans came later, a while after the dust had settled in Denver, when the crew looked forward to the Western Conference finals.

Ernie Johnson asked his panel of experts who they expect will win the Wolves-Mavericks series — everyone, including Johnson, picked Minnesota. Barkley was boldly for Minnesota, Smith hesitated before picking the Wolves, and Johnson later agreed.

"They just have a vibe," Johnson said.

Barkley, leaning back, howled.

Game 1 is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The "Inside the NBA" crew will be there.