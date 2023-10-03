It's finally here: The Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three wild-card series with the winner facing Houston in the American league Division Series. Here's what you need to know to watch and follow the games, including the Star Tribune's playoff coverage highlights.

First pitch: 3:38 p.m. at Target Field

TV: ESPN. Radio: 830 AM/102.9 FM, Twins Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 89, 177.

Play-by-play, in-game statistics on Gameview

Weather conditions, forecast

MLB playoff scoreboard, schedule, betting lines

Twins roster and statistics

Twins-Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction

Star Tribune Twins page

Take me back to the Play Ball page