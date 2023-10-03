Twins postseason history since 1961
1965: 102-60 regular-season record; lost 4-3 to L.A. Dodgers in World Series.
1969: 97-65; lost 3-0 to Baltimore in ALCS.
1970: 98-64; lost 3-0 to Baltimore in ALCS.
1987: 85-77; won 4-1 over Detroit in ALCS; won 4-3 over St. Louis in World Series.
1991: 95-67; won 4-1 over Toronto in ALCS; won 4-3 over Atlanta in World Series.
2002: 94-67; won 3-2 over Oakland in ALDS; lost 4-1 to Anaheim in ALCS.
2003: 90-72; lost 3-1 to New York in ALDS.
2004: 92-70; lost 3-1 to New York in ALDS.
2006: 96-66; lost 3-0 to Oakland in ALDS.
2009: 87-76; lost 3-0 to New York in ALDS.
2010: 94-68; lost 3-0 to New York in ALDS.
2017: 85-77; lost to New York in wild-card game.
2019: 101-61; lost 3-0 to New York in ALDS.
2020: 36-24; lost 2-0 to Houston in ALWCS.
Notes
2020 regular season limited to 60 games because of COVID pandemic.
Twins overall postseason record since 1961: 25-45.
Twins overall postseason record since 2000: 6-27.
Twins' last series win in the postseason: 2002 ALDS.
Twins' last victory in a postseason game: Game One of the ALDS on Oct. 5, 2004, at New York.