Twins postseason history since 1961

1965: 102-60 regular-season record; lost 4-3 to L.A. Dodgers in World Series.

1969: 97-65; lost 3-0 to Baltimore in ALCS.

1970: 98-64; lost 3-0 to Baltimore in ALCS.

1987: 85-77; won 4-1 over Detroit in ALCS; won 4-3 over St. Louis in World Series.

1991: 95-67; won 4-1 over Toronto in ALCS; won 4-3 over Atlanta in World Series.

2002: 94-67; won 3-2 over Oakland in ALDS; lost 4-1 to Anaheim in ALCS.

2003: 90-72; lost 3-1 to New York in ALDS.

2004: 92-70; lost 3-1 to New York in ALDS.

2006: 96-66; lost 3-0 to Oakland in ALDS.

2009: 87-76; lost 3-0 to New York in ALDS.

2010: 94-68; lost 3-0 to New York in ALDS.

2017: 85-77; lost to New York in wild-card game.

2019: 101-61; lost 3-0 to New York in ALDS.

2020: 36-24; lost 2-0 to Houston in ALWCS.

Notes

2020 regular season limited to 60 games because of COVID pandemic.

Twins overall postseason record since 1961: 25-45.

Twins overall postseason record since 2000: 6-27.

Twins' last series win in the postseason: 2002 ALDS.

Twins' last victory in a postseason game: Game One of the ALDS on Oct. 5, 2004, at New York.