Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa are on the roster today as the Twins open a wild-card series at Target Field against Toronto.

Byron Buxton and Jordan Luplow are not on the roster.

Outfielder Andrew Stevenson is, as the final of 14 position players. The Twins kept 12 pitchers for the series, which begins at 3:38 p.m. today. Stevenson figures to fill a pinch running role, while Luplow was considered as a righthanded hitting option.

Lewis, who was named the AL rookie of the month for September, is recovering from a hamstring injury. He will bat third today and be the designated hitter.

Correa missed the final two weeks of the season because of plantar fasciitis. He is at shortstop, hitting sixth.

Bailey Ober, who started the regular-season finale in Colorado, is not on the roster. Lefthanded reliever Kody Funderburk made it.

The roster is just for the opening playoff series, not the entire postseason.

The Twins' wild-card roster:

Catchers: Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vázquez

Infielders: Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Edouard Julien, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano.

Outfielders: Willi Castro, Max Kepler, Andrew Stevenson, Michael A. Taylor, Matt Wallner.

Pitchers: Jhoan Duran, Kody Funderburk, Sonny Gray, Griffin Jax, Pablo López, Kenta Maeda, Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán, Joe Ryan, Brock Stewart, Caleb Thielbar, Louis Varland.

López starts for the Twins against Blue Jays righthander Kevin Gausman.

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Jorge Polanco, 3B

Royce Lewis, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C

Matt Wallner, LF

Michael A. Taylor, CF

.