The American League Central champion Twins will be the No. 3 seed in the American League playoff bracket and will host a best-of-three wild-card series at Target Field next week against the No. 6 seed; the final wild-card team is not yet decided. Here's the schedule:

AL wild card

Game 1: Tuesday

Time: TBD.

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2; exact channel to be announced.

Pitchers: Pablo López will start for the Twins. TBD on opponent.

Game 2: Wednesday

Time: TBD.

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2; exact channel to be announced.

Pitchers: Sonny Gray will start for the Twins. TBD on opponent.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday

Time: TBD.

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2; exact channel to be announced.

Pitchers: Either Joe Ryan or Kenta Maeda likely will start for the Twins. TBD on opponent.

If the Twins win

The winner of this best-of-three wild-card series advances to the best-of-five American League Division Series and will face the No. 2 seed in the AL, with Game 1 at the No. 2 seed's ballpark. The No. 2 seed is still up for grabs.

Tickets

You can find tickets on these websites:

Minnesota Twins team website

Seat Geek | StubHub |Ticket King

What else to know

Our online Twins Tracker helps answer questions. It has more info on tickets and more.