IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins

Coming back from a hamstring injury, the designated hitter homered twice and drove in all of the Twins' runs. He's the 10th rookie in major league history with a multi-homer postseason game and the second player overall in Twins history (Gary Gaetti, 1987 ALCS) to do so.

By the numbers

3 Players in major league history who have homered in their first two career postseason at-bats — Lewis, Tampa Bay's Evan Longoria (2008) and Gaetti (1987).

3 Strikeouts in 5⅔ innings for Twins starter Pablo López, tying a season low.

4 Venezuelan-born pitchers who have have started a playoff game for the Twins —López won Tuesday 19 years after Johan Santana started the Twins' last playoff victory in 2004. The other Venezuelans are Les Straker and Carlos Silva.

6 Consecutive losses by the Blue Jays in the postseason.