Three-game series at Target Field;

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Urena (1-3, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.40)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.61 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.47)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Pablo López (4-4, 4.72)

Texas update: The defending World Series champion Rangers (24-27) continue a six-game road trip after being swept by the Phillies in a three-game series in Philadelphia. The Rangers are 12-14 in road games and have lost four consecutive series for the first time since 2022. … RHP Jon Gray (right groin strain) was placed on the injured list on Thursday. Gray, who is 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA, left his start Tuesday after five innings. … Gray is the sixth Rangers starting pitcher on the injured list, joining Nathan Eovaldi, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Cody Bradford and Tyler Mahle. … Former Twins OF Robbie Grossman is hitting .191 after being traded from the White Sox earlier this month. He won a ring with Texas last season.

Twins update: They are 26-23 entering a seven-game homestand. … The Twins are 10-10 in May and 11-11 in home games. … The Twins pitching staff leads the AL in strikeouts (457). … SS Carlos Correa has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. … The Twins are 6-1 against AL West teams this season. They were 20-12 against the AL West last season, including 5-2 against the Rangers. ... The Twins are 19th in MLB with a .232 team batting average and 19th in ERA at 4.18.