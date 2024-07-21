COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Joe Mauer began to realize the enormity of the moment Saturday during the Hall of Fame Legends Parade when he rode in the back of a truck with his family and looked out at a crowd that was predominantly Twins fans.

Then he strode to the podium Sunday as he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He blew past the request to keep his speech about 10 minutes long. But part of the reason was that he paused for applause 22 times.

The book on Mauer's career was closed shut Sunday as the doors to the Hall of Fame opened for him. And thousands of Twins fans from throughout the state and elsewhere were on hand to hear the final pages.

It took about 40 seconds until the first round of applause, when he spoke about his roots and the remarkable feat of being one of four St. Paul natives who lived within a 3½-mile radius to have plaques on the wall in Cooperstown.

He choked up slightly near the three-minute mark, when he spoke about his grandfather, Jake Sr., standing next to the television while watching him play, mimicking his swing.

For the most part, Mauer remained composed. He was thorough. He could have injected more humor, but he achieved his goal of conveying how he felt about the many people who were part of his journey.





"It wasn't as easy as Joe made it look like," said fellow inductee Adrian Beltre when asked about his speech.

Was it as easy as Beltre thought it was?

"No. No chance," Mauer said. "It was tough. It was a lot of of emotions leading up to this. It was very emotional getting the call.

"Back home a lot of people know I lost my dad recently and my grandpa in the last few years, both grandpas. They were able to watch my whole career, and I think they were with me today making sure that I could articulate the speech that I had and I knew they were here and it was definitely a lot harder than what Adrian says."

Mauer and Beltre were inducted along with manager Jim Leyland and former Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton, whose father, Jerry, was a catcher in the Twins organization in 1968-69.