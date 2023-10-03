Gallery: Twins play Blue Jays in game one of wild-card series

A giant flag was unfurled for the singing of the national anthem. Minnesota Twins faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series Tuesday afternoon.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
A National Gurd C-130 flew over Target Field during the singing of the national anthem. The Minnesota Twins faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Fans cheer on Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez while he throws to a batter with two strikes in the third inning during Game 1 of the Wild Card series.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Royce Lewis held up two fingers after he hit a two run homer in the first inning. The Minnesota Twins faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series Tuesday afternoon.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with teammates after hitting homerun in the third inning during Game 1 of the Wild Card series, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Fans cheer with their Homer Hanky during team introductions during Game 1 of the Wild Card series, Tuesday.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
A fan in left field caught a ball tossed by a player during batting practice before the game. The Minnesota Twins faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series Tuesday afternoon.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) was safe at first when Minnesota Twins first baseman Alex Kirilloff (19) couldn’t make the catch from third baseman Jorge Polanco in the first inning.