The 2023 Twins have four players who have previously won World Series on the roster. If all four appear in the playoffs, it would be their playoff roster with the most championship experience since 1991. Players who had previously won World Series championships before appearing in the playoffs with the Twins:

2023*: Carlos Correa, 2017 Astros; Dallas Keuchel, 2017 Astros; Michael A. Taylor, 2019 Nationals; Christian Vázquez, 2018 Red Sox, 2022 Astros

2020: Marwin Gonzalez, 2017 Astros; Sergio Romo, 2010, 2012, 2014 Giants

2019: Marwin Gonzalez, 2017 Astros; Sergio Romo, 2010, 2012, 2014 Giants

2017: none

2010: Carl Pavano, 2003 Marlins

2009: Orlando Cabrera, 2004 Red Sox; Carl Pavano, 2003 Marlins

2006: Luis Castillo, 2003 Marlins

2004: Pat Borders, 1992 Blue Jays (MVP), 1993 Blue Jays

2003: Kenny Rogers, 1996 Yankees

2002: none

1991: Rick Aguilera, 1986 Mets; Jack Morris, 1984 Tigers; Seven members of the 1987 Twins: Randy Bush, Greg Gagne, Dan Gladden, Kent Hrbek, Gene Larkin, Al Newman, Kirby Puckett.

1987: Bert Blyleven, 1979 Pirates

1970: Ron Perranoski, 1963, 1965 Dodgers; Stan Williams, 1959 Dodgers

1969: Bob Miller, 1965 Dodgers; Ron Perranoski, 1963, 1965 Dodgers; John Roseboro, 1959, 1963, 1965 Dodgers

1965: Johnny Klippstein, 1959 Dodgers

*-Andrew Stevenson appeared in the 2019 playoffs with the 2019 Nationals and has a WS ring, but was not on the World Series roster