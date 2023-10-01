Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins have five players with World Series rings — Christian Vázquez (Boston 2018, Houston 2022), Carlos Correa (Houston 2017), Michael A. Taylor (Washington 2019), Dallas Keuchel (Houston 2017) and Andrew Stevenson (Washington 2019).

Here are the number of postseason games played by Twins players:

79: Carlos Correa (Houston 2015, 2017-2021).

31: Christian Vázquez (Boston 2017, 2018, 2021; Houston 2022).

25: Kenta Maeda (L.A. Dodgers 2016-19, Twins 2020).

16: Michael A. Taylor (Washington 2016, 2017, 2019).

13: Dallas Keuchel (Houston 2015, 2017-2018; Atlanta 2019; Chicago White Sox 2020).

9: Emilio Pagán (Tampa Bay 2019; San Diego 2020).

6: Max Kepler (Twins 2017, 2019, 2020).

5: Jorge Polanco (Twins 2017, 2019, 2020).

5: Donovan Solano (San Francisco 2021).

5: Kyle Farmer (L.A. Dodgers 2017; Cincinnati 2020).

5: Jordan Luplow (Cleveland 2020, Tampa Bay 2021).

4: Sonny Gray (Oakland 2013, N.Y. Yankees 2017).

3: Byron Buxton (Twins 2017, 2020).

2: Ryan Jeffers (Twins 2020).

1: Joey Gallo(Texas 2021).

1: Chris Paddack (San Diego 2020).

1: Andrew Stevenson (Washington 2019).

1: Caleb Thielbar (Twins 2020).

1: Alex Kirilloff (Twins 2020).

1: Pablo López (Miami 2020).