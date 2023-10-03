Note to readers: Columnist La Velle E. Neal III will be updating this regularly from the Target Field press box during Tuesday's Game 1. Follow along and comment, and keep a closer eye on the action with live pitch-by-pitch updates on our Star Tribune GameView.

4:42 p.m.: Royce Lewis, my goodness

Royce Lewis was the first Twin since Eddie Rosario in 2017 to homer in his first career postseason at-bat. But Rosario failed to homer in his second career at-bat.

Lewis did just that.

Gausman threw a 94 mph fastball over the middle of the plate in the third inning. Lewis crushed a drive to right-center that had the height of a Harmon Killebrew rocket. Home run No. 2. Take another jog around the bases, Royce.

This young man is ridiculous.

Royce Lewis 3, Toronto 0.

4:30 p.m.: López looks strong

Twins righthander Pablo López has opened with two scoreless innings. A runner reached on an error in the first and another on a two-out walk in the second, but he worked around them. He didn't throw his trusty changeup until he faced Cavan Biggio in the second. So he's saving it for the right times. Strong start.

4:15 p.m.: Lewis loses one

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Game 1 that Royce Lewis was well enough to be in the lineup but won't run at full speed at times in order to protect his left hamstring.

"If he hits a tapper to the third baseman, however fast he is — and he's pretty fast — we might not see the highest rate of speed from Royce," Baldelli said. "But he's good enough where he can run the bases. If he's on first base and someone hits it in the gap and he stays in a good spot, relatively under control, he can score. He can do a lot of things right now. The infield hit part of it, that might be one part of the discussion we'll have to wait and see."

Well, Rocco, Lewis won't have to run hard if he hits home runs.

Lewis, who was added to the playoff roster on Tuesday morning, hammered a 3-2 pitch from Kevin Gausman into the seats in left field for a two-run home run in his first-ever postseason at-bat. Lewis received some of the loudest cheers during pre-game introductions, and Target Field erupted when the ball landed in the seats.

Twins 2, Blue Jays 0.

Lewis tapped his chest and yelled before circling the bases. He slipped on the Twins home run vest and celebrated with teammates. His victory lap in the dugout was interrupted by an interview with ESPN. I posted on X about that.

+ Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez nailed the photo of Lewis celebrating: here it is on X.

3:35 p.m.: First pitch

Winning a division title wasn't enough to guarantee a Target Field sellout in Game 1. But as first pitch neared, there were tickets available in several sections of Target Field, according to the Twins website — and the eye.

The time of the first pitch (3:38 p.m.) on a Tuesday certainly didn't help the cause. And that darn 18-game losing streak in the playoffs likely played a factor as well.

There are empty rows in the upper deck and open sports in several sections, but many fans are still pouring into the stadium as of this writing. The game won't be a sellout.

3:06 p.m.: Pregame

Who's ready for some postseason baseball? Twins fans should be as this ridiculous 18-game postseason losing streak needs to come to an end. There are Twins fans who are about to legally turn into adults who have not been around for a playoff win by the local nine.

And that streak will end — says me. Read my wild-card series prediction here.

We actually have a confluence of storylines in this first-round matchup. While the Twins have lost 18 straight postseason games, the Blue Jays have lost five straight, having last won in Game 4 of the 2016 ALCS to Cleveland. But several Blue Jays players are still sore after being swept in the AL wild card series last year by the Mariners.

There's another narrative that can be rewritten this week. The Wolves, Wild, Vikings and Lynx all have lost in the first round of the playoffs in a calendar year. A Twins triumph would avoid a Minnesota sweep, a sweep no one wants to see. So a monkey is getting off of someone's back this week!

Here's a tip for watching today's game, and all playoff games: Managers go nuts. They will activate the bullpen at the first sign of trouble, pinch hit off those pitching changes and empty their dugout too.

Rocco could use his whole bench in both these games.

As expected, Royce Lewis is on the postseason roster and is in the lineup as the designated hitter. Rocco indicated earlier today that Lewis might take it easy on the basepaths rather than risk reinjuring his left hamstring.

But the return of the charismatic Lewis is a significant development for the Twins.

"Royce is the spark plug of this team," infielder Kyle Farmer said. "AL Rookie of the Month in September with six home runs. That shows how well our September went with him in the lineup. He kind of carried the offense."

Enjoy the game. I'll check in often here with observations.

. . .

