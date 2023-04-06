College hockey has undergone fundamental change since Minnesota last won an NCAA men's title. While Gophers hockey slumbered as the sport changed, Motzko knows the target on the program never faded.

20 years ago: An amazing run of hockey, winning in Minnesota The Gophers' last NCAA men's hockey title overlapped with the Wild's only sustained playoff run 20 years ago. Will both teams deliver again and make 2023 another great sports year?