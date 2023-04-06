Can Bob Motzko and the Gophers bring home the team’s first NCAA men’s hockey title dsince 2003?

Gophers carry weight of history to men's Frozen Four. Will Bob Motzko's team end a 20-year title drought?

April 06, 2023 - 8:03 AM

College hockey has undergone fundamental change since Minnesota last won an NCAA men's title. While Gophers hockey slumbered as the sport changed, Motzko knows the target on the program never faded.

Frozen Four Thursday: Get ready for the semifinals with our guide to the games

Gophers freshman Jimmy Snuggerud has 21 goals and 29 assists this season and plays on the top line with Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies.

April 05, 2023 - 10:08 AM

To-do list for fans: Leave work (or school) in time for Minnesota's 4 p.m. start. Know these things about Boston University. Prepare for a potential Gophers title game with knowledge of their potential foes.

Frozen Four flashback: Freshman Logan Cooley delivers reminder of last Gophers national champs

Gophers freshman Logan Cooley is one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, along with teammate Matthew Knies and Michigan’s Adam Fantilli.

April 05, 2023 - 7:32 PM

Twenty years ago, as an assistant coach, Bob Motzko recruited a freshman who made an immediate impact on the last Gophers men's team to win the Frozen Four. Can Cooley play that role on Motzko's current team?

Frozen Four has dozens of NHL draft picks: Four to watch and one who will be going high

Michigan’s Adam Fantilli celebrated after scoring against Colgate in the NCAA Allentown Regional on March 24.

April 04, 2023 - 7:17 AM

The Gophers aren't the only team with star power heading into the men's Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

20 years ago: An amazing run of hockey, winning in Minnesota

 April 04, 2023 - 2:45 PM

The Gophers' last NCAA men's hockey title overlapped with the Wild's only sustained playoff run 20 years ago. Will both teams deliver again and make 2023 another great sports year?

Four players who could be an X factor at the NCAA men's Frozen Four

Gophers sophomore Aaron Huglen took a shot against Michigan goalie Erik Portillo during the Wolverines’ 5-4 overtime victory in Minneapolis on Jan. 21.

April 05, 2023 - 7:22 AM

The Gophers, Boston University, Michigan and Quinnipiac have other players who draw the spotlight. They also have depth players who can make an impact.

Captain's quest: NHL-ready Brock Faber leads Gophers back to men's Frozen Four

Gophers captain Brock Faber celebrated the team’s 4-1 victory over St. Cloud State last Saturday in Fargo, which sent Minnesota back to the men’s Frozen Four.

April 01, 2023 - 8:43 PM

Faber is expected to join the Wild once the Gophers season ends, but first comes his dream of bringing Minnesota another national title.