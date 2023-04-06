Gophers carry weight of history to men's Frozen Four. Will Bob Motzko's team end a 20-year title drought?
College hockey has undergone fundamental change since Minnesota last won an NCAA men's title. While Gophers hockey slumbered as the sport changed, Motzko knows the target on the program never faded.
Frozen Four Thursday: Get ready for the semifinals with our guide to the games
To-do list for fans: Leave work (or school) in time for Minnesota's 4 p.m. start. Know these things about Boston University. Prepare for a potential Gophers title game with knowledge of their potential foes.
Frozen Four flashback: Freshman Logan Cooley delivers reminder of last Gophers national champs
Twenty years ago, as an assistant coach, Bob Motzko recruited a freshman who made an immediate impact on the last Gophers men's team to win the Frozen Four. Can Cooley play that role on Motzko's current team?
Frozen Four has dozens of NHL draft picks: Four to watch and one who will be going high
The Gophers aren't the only team with star power heading into the men's Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.
20 years ago: An amazing run of hockey, winning in Minnesota
The Gophers' last NCAA men's hockey title overlapped with the Wild's only sustained playoff run 20 years ago. Will both teams deliver again and make 2023 another great sports year?
Four players who could be an X factor at the NCAA men's Frozen Four
The Gophers, Boston University, Michigan and Quinnipiac have other players who draw the spotlight. They also have depth players who can make an impact.
Captain's quest: NHL-ready Brock Faber leads Gophers back to men's Frozen Four
Faber is expected to join the Wild once the Gophers season ends, but first comes his dream of bringing Minnesota another national title.
-
Frozen Four: Three things to know about Gophers and the other three teams
Minnesota plays Boston University on Thursday. Along with Michigan and Quinnipiac, all four teams have a solid history in the event.
-
Gophers' Bob Motzko earns national men's hockey coach of the year honors
Motzko won the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men's coach of the year, as selected by CCM and the American Hockey Coaches Association.
-
Doc Nagobads, team physician for Herb Brooks' 'Miracle On Ice' Olympic team, dies at 101
Nagobads was also a team doctor for the North Stars and Fighting Saints, and stood alongside Herb Brooks on the bench during the "Miracle On Ice" run at Lake Placid.