While the Gophers, Boston University, Quinnipiac and Michigan all bring star power to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., it's depth and those who do the dirty work on the ice that often decide which team takes home the trophy. Here's a look at which player might be the X factor for his team:

Aaron Huglen, Gophers

The sophomore third-line center ranks 13th on the team in scoring with 15 points on seven goals and eight assists, but don't discount his value to the Gophers. He's shown a knack for coming up big in NCAA tournament play, with the assist on Ben Meyers' overtime winner against Massachusetts in the 2022 regional semifinals and a goal in the regional final win over Western Michigan and the tying goal against Canisius at the Fargo Regional this year.

Wilmer Skoog, Boston University

The senior center from Tyresö, Sweden, is tied for third on the team with 31 points on 16 goals and 15 assists, and is on a hot streak in the playoffs. Skoog scored two goals in a Hockey East quarterfinal win over Vermont and added a goal in each of the Manchester Regional wins over Western Michigan and Cornell. His four game-winning goals are the second most for the Terriers.

Skyler Brind'Amour, Quinnipiac

A senior forward whose father, Rod, coaches the Carolina Hurricanes, Brind'Amour has been a steady producer for the Bobcats, collecting 14 goals and 18 assists this season. He has seven power-play markers and three game-winning goals. His first-period goal proved to be the winner in a 4-1 win over Ohio State in the Bridgeport Regional final.

Frank Nazar, Michigan

Limited to 12 games because of a hip injury that required surgery in October, the freshman is back in the lineup and has two goals and five assists. The forward is a 2022 Chicago Blackhawks first-round draft pick after scoring 28 goals and assisting on 42 for the U.S. National Under-18 team in 2021-22.