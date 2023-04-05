TAMPA, FLA. – A season of accolades for the Gophers men's hockey team continued Wednesday when coach Bob Motzko was announced as the winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men's coach of the year as selected by CCM and the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Motzko, whose Gophers (28-9-1) are ranked No. 1 in the nation entering Thursday's NCAA Frozen Four semifinal against Boston University, is the second Gophers coach to win the honor, joining John Mariucci in 1953. Motzko was a finalist for the second consecutive year after winning the Big Ten regular-season title for the second year in a row — this season's title by a record 19 points — and reaching the Frozen Four for two consecutive years.

The Gophers have not been ranked outside the top four this season and spent 12 weeks as the No. 1 team in at least one national poll. They boast two of the three Hat Trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award in freshman center Logan Cooley and sophomore left winger Matt Knies.

"We're excited to be here,'' Motzko said during Wednesday's Frozen Four media day at Amalie Arena. "It's such a special moment. … We've got a veteran group of guys and 11 freshmen. Our older guys are paving the way for us, and we're in a good spot.''

Kurth is '100 percent'

Freshman forward Connor Kurth, who missed the Fargo Regional final victory over St. Cloud State because of an ankle injury suffered in the first round against Canisius, is "100 percent'' available for Thursday's national semifinal, Motzko said. Kurth scored the winning goal and had an assist in the 9-2 victory over Canisius.

Schmidt repeats as Elite 90 winner

For the second consecutive year, Gophers senior forward Colin Schmidt earned the Elite 90 Award, given to the player at the Frozen Four with the highest cumulative grade-point average.

Terriers on a tear

In early February, Boston University lost to Northeastern and Boston College in the Beanpot Tournament, a fourth-place finish that didn't suggest that the Terriers would be playing in Tampa in April.

"It's been a long journey, but it's been a fun one,'' first-year coach Jay Pandolfo said. "Really proud of this group proud of these guys right here. They came back to B.U. as seniors for a reason. This is one of their goals. … Tampa is a great spot to have the Frozen Four. Anytime you're still playing hockey when the weather is hot, you know you're doing pretty well.''

In rebounding from the Beanpot disappointment, the Terriers (29-10-0) found cohesion.

"Throughout those nine games, you've seen guys buy into their roles, and we've come together as a team,'' senior defenseman Domenick Fensore said.

Motzko is impressed with Boston U. "They're clearly the favorite here,'' he said.