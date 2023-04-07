First Frozen Four semifinal recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Luke Mittelstadt, Gophers: The freshman defenseman broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal 1:40 into the third period and scored 1:49 later to make it 4-2.
2. Aaron Huglen, Gophers: The sophomore center had two assists, including a spectacular between-the-legs backhander to set up Rhett Pitlick's first-period goal.
3. Logan Cooley, Gophers: The freshman center scored two empty-net goals, assisted on Mike Koster's opening goal and won 14 of 25 faceoffs.
By the numbers
6-3 The Gophers' record against Boston University in NCAA tournament play.
14 Third-period saves by Gophers goalie Justen Close, who had 29 for the game.
13 Saturday's game will be the Gophers' 13th NCAA championship game appearance. They are 5-7 in the title game.