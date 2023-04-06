TAMPA, FLA. — Luke Mittelstadt's office on Thursday was the left circle of the Gophers' attack zone. And because the freshman defenseman did such a good job from his workspace, Minnesota will be playing for the NCAA men's hockey championship on Saturday night.

Mittelstadt broke a tie and provided separation early in the third period with a pair of goals 1 minute, 49 seconds apart as the Gophers defeated a game Boston University squad 6-2 at Amalie Arena. His first goal, a power-play marker 1:40 in, gave Minnesota the lead, and his second, coming from nearly the same place on the ice, made it a two-goal game at 3:29.

The top-ranked Gophers will meet the winner of Thursday's late semifinal between Quinnipiac and Michigan at 7 p.m. Saturday in the national championship game. Minnesota will try to win its sixth NCAA title and first since completing a back-to-back set in 2002 and 2003.

Logan Cooley scored two empty-net goals, Mike Koster had a goal and an assist, and Rhett Pitlick also scored for the Gophers (29-9-1). Minnesota also had a goal by Cooley wiped out on video review and two other close calls ruled no goals after second looks by the officials. Aaron Huglen had two assists – including one that had the pro-Minnesota crowd gasping in disbelief in the first period. Goalie Justen Close made 30 saves.

Sam Stevens and Jay O'Brien scored for Boston University (29-11-0), whose nine-game winning streak ended. Goalie Drew Commesso made 28 saves.

The Gophers were dialed-in at the start, and Commesso needed to make three saves in the opening 1:11 to keep the game scoreless. At 1:26, Commesso denied Jimmy Snuggerud in close after Matthew Knies missed a chance to poke home a puck that was sitting in the crease.

Minnesota got its first power play at 5:51 of the first when Terriers forward Luke Tuch cross-checked Huglen. Boston University killed the penalty, limiting the Gophers to one shot on goal.

The Terriers took a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first when Stevens tipped in a rebound of a Domenick Fensore shot past Close.

On the next shift, Snuggerud rang the pipe on a shot after a pass from Knies.

Boston University got its first power play at 11:49 when Cooley was whistled for tripping. With one second left in the power play, O'Brien elbowed Knies, drawing a minor penalty.

Koster made the Terriers pay on the power play, taking a pass from Logan Cooley and blasting a shot from the left circle past Commesso at 15:09. Jaxon Nelson had the second assist.

The Gophers went back on the power play at 15:51 when Tuch was called for interference and took a 2-1 lead 8 seconds into the advantage when Pitlick scored after taking a jaw-dropping, backhanded, between-his-legs, between-Terriers-defenseman-Cade-Webber's-legs, cross-crease pass from Huglen. Mittelstadt got the second assist.

The Gophers appeared to take a 3-1 lead with 44.5 seconds left in the first when Cooley slammed home a rebound of a Knies shot, but Terriers coach Jay Pandolfo successfully challenged for goaltender interference, much to the disappointment of the largely pro-Minnesota crowd.

The Gophers started strong in the second period, with Knies nearly scoring on a spin move in front of the net in the first minute, then a two-on-one rush between Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski just missing on a shot wide.

Minnesota's energy lagged later in the second, with the Terriers earning some extended offensive zone time. Boston University made a push, then tied it 2-2 at 8:06 of the second. With Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson off for slashing, Fensore wired a shot that O'Brien tipped past Close.

Johnson nearly gave the Gophers the lead at 17:55 when his blast from the point, during a delayed penalty call, hit the crossbar and dropped down without crossing the goal line. Minnesota went on a power play, and with a minute left in the period, it became a five-on-three advantage. Bryce Brodzinski's rebound effort got past Commesso, but the goalie grabbed the puck just before it crossed the goal line. The call on the ice stood after a video review.

Webber took a charging penalty after time expired in the second, and the Gophers started the third with one minute of a five-on-three advantage. The Terriers killed the five-on-three portion, but Mittelstadt gave the Gophers a 3-2 lead at 1:40 of the third with his power-play blast from the left circle.

Mittelstadt struck again from the top of the left circle, sniping a shot past Commesso for a 4-2 lead at 3:29.

From there, the Gophers locked down the game. The Terriers pulled Commesso for an extra attacker with 3:02 to play, and Cooley scored into empty nets with 2:41 and 1:43 left.