TAMPA, FLA. — When the Gophers traveled to Bemidji State for a Dec. 31 exhibition game, coach Bob Motzko took the team on detour to Eveleth to visit John Mayasich, the legendary player and the program's all-time leading scorer. The 89-year-old, however, had another trip in mind.

"He said, 'If you're going to Tampa, I'm coming with,' '' Motzko said.

On Tuesday, Mayasich was true to his word, joining the Gophers on their flight to Tampa for the NCAA men's Frozen Four.

"His son reached out and said, 'Where does he meet you? He's coming, and he's so excited,''' Motzko said.

Mayasich played four seasons for the Gophers and went on to win a silver medal in 1956 Winter Olympics and a gold medal in 1960. Motzko said Mayasich told him he hadn't been to a Frozen Four since he last played in one, in 1954.

"He had a Gopher bag that he used as a player,'' Motzko said. "It's still in great condition.''

Motzko is hopeful that his players appreciate what Mayasich has meant to Gophers hockey, and judging by their reactions, the coach should have no worries.

"It was really special seeing him come along on the trip with us, everything he's done and contributed for the program and the history,'' Gophers freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley said. "It was a really cool moment.''

Added freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud, "It's obviously cool to see his history and what he's done for this program. … I'm sure he just wants us to win this thing.''