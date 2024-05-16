A PWHL Minnesota playoff hype video took over the Xcel Energy Center scoreboard video monitor with about four minutes remaining in regulation time Wednesday.

The scenes spliced together made fans nostalgic for the good old days when the players such as Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek and others showed off their tremendous skills used to pot goals.

Scoring throughout the Walter Cup semifinal against Toronto has been a rumor at worst and a one-sided affair at best in all three previous games. The winning team scored all the goals, while the losers endured the business end of a shutout.

Wednesday did not deviate from the script. Minnesota edged Toronto 1-0 in the second overtime. The game-winning goal came off the stick of Claire Butorac at 4:27 of the second extra session.

With the victory, Minnesota prolonged the series to a fifth and deciding game, set for 6 p.m. Friday in Toronto.

The low-scoring affair belied Minnesota peppering 29 shots on Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell — 14 in the third period alone. Toronto skaters broke through to challenge Minnesota netminder Maddie Rooney with some great chances among 19 shots on goal.

Minnesota fired five shots on goal in the first period, none more potent than a Grace Zumwinkle slapshot which sent the puck under Campbell's leg pads but trickled through the blue paint without incident.

Toronto's lack of offense owed in large part to scrambling to press on without Natalie Spooner. The 33-year-old forward from Scarborough, ON suffered a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 and was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve, which made her unavailable for the remainder of the season. Spooner led the PWHL with 20 goals and 27 points in 24 games during the regular-season and had one goal and one assist in three playoff games, both in the first game of the series against Minnesota.

"It's a big loss for us, obviously Natalie has been an important part of our success all year," Gina Kingsbury, PWHL Toronto General Manager, said in a news release. "We have no doubt Natalie will continue to have an impact on our team, just in a different way."

In a corresponding move, Toronto has activated Jess Jones from the team's Reserve Player list and signed the forward to a Standard Player Agreement. The 33-year-old from Picton, ON, has appeared in five games this season. Jones logged just 64 seconds of ice time Wednesday.