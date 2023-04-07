Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched Thursday's NCAA men's hockey semifinal between the Gophers and Boston University through the lens of a fatalistic Minnesota sports viewer. It seemed like one of those games where everything was stacking up against a local team ... right up until the third period, when the Gophers pulled away for a 6-2 victory that has them on the brink of their first national title in 20 years.

7:00: Phil Miller joins Rand ahead of Friday's home opener for the Twins. Their starting pitching has allowed just four runs in six games. Was that the competition, is the rotation just that good, or is there some combination of both at play?

24:00: Jim Souhan checks in from The Masters, where a ton of top contenders went low on Thursday but could face challenges over the weekend.

32:00: Jamison Battle to Ohio State.

