The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers' 6-2 win over Boston University on Thursday has reignited hopes for a NCAA men's hockey championship win, and has city officials preparing for potential celebratory riots regardless of Saturday night's outcome.

By snapping the Boston Terriers' nine-game winning streak, the Gophers' advance to their first championship appearance since 2014. The team lost that year, and it's been two decades since they took the NCAA championship.

But school and city officials — wary that celebrations could once again turn into riots — have already begun bracing Minneapolis with added security.

When the Gophers lost their championship appearance in 2014, crowds took to the street in riots that included bottle throwing, climbing cars and reports of a small fire. Police gave around two dozen orders to disperse that night and arrested 19 people. They did the same in 2002 and 2003 in Dinkytown following Gopher men's hockey championships.

U spokesperson Jake Ricker said there was a "visible multi-agency presence" throughout Dinkytown and the Marcy Holmes neighborhood during the Gophers' Frozen Four game Thursday.

Ricker declined to share all security details because of public safety concerns. However, he said that agencies who will be helping to secure the city include the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol and the University of Minnesota Police Department.

"The big takeaway is there has been proactive inter-agency planning happening, and that folks are prepared for what the weekend might hold," Ricker said. "We hope folks are out there enjoying the experience cheering for the Gophers. ... We just need people to celebrate safely and responsibly."

Third Ward Council Member Michael Rainville, whose district includes Marcy Holmes, said he is confident that city leadership will ensure the public is safe — adding that the police have canceled all days off so that there are enough officers available throughout the weekend. But Rainville hopes that university students lead by example by celebrating safely.

Those who do riot, he says, will not be accepted.

"They'll be held accountable by the justice system. There's just no room for violence," Rainville said. "I would ask the University of Minnesota students to lead the way in having manners as we get back into the new normal in our society. But they have the opportunity to be leaders, and I would hope they are leaders over this weekend."

The top-ranked Gophers will play the second-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats, based out of Connecticut, for the championship title at 7 p.m. Saturday.