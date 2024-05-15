Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to murder, manslaughter and assault charges leveled against him in the fatal shooting of a motorist last summer, while his trial has been set for September.

"I plead innocent, your Honor," Londregan told the court during a two-hour scheduling hearing Wednesday afternoon, where both parties argued over evidentiary motions in the high-profile case. It marked the first appearance of a new legal team, four former federal prosecutors hired by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty last month to take over as outside counsel after the lead attorney stepped away from the case.

Responding to Londregan's request for a speedy legal process, Hennepin County Judge Tamara Garcia set a trial date beginning Sept. 9, anticipating the case will take three weeks.

Londregan's defense team has maintained his innocence since the charges were filed in January, but Wednesday marked the first time he'd been asked to submit a formal plea on the record.

The charges against the 27-year-old trooper stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis, in which other troopers pulled over Ricky Cobb II for driving without taillights but soon learned he was wanted for violating a domestic no-contact order. Cobb, 33, didn't follow commands to exit his vehicle and instead shifted to drive, causing the car to lurch forward as Londregan and a colleague were partially inside trying to remove him. Londregan fired his service weapon, striking Cobb twice. Trooper Brett Seide has said that he feared for his safety and Londregan protected him.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.