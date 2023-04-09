GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac: Scored the winning goal 10 seconds into overtime. Had two goals in Thursday's semifinal win over Michigan.
2. Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac: Defenseman assisted on all three Bobcats goals.
3. Collin Graf, Quinnipiac: Center tied the score late in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 Shots on goal for the Gophers through regulation.
16 Blocked shots for the Gophers through regulation.
25-8 Quinnipiac's advantage in shots on goal in the second and third periods.