GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac: Scored the winning goal 10 seconds into overtime. Had two goals in Thursday's semifinal win over Michigan.

2. Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac: Defenseman assisted on all three Bobcats goals.

3. Collin Graf, Quinnipiac: Center tied the score late in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Shots on goal for the Gophers through regulation.

16 Blocked shots for the Gophers through regulation.

25-8 Quinnipiac's advantage in shots on goal in the second and third periods.