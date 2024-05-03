Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand sets up the second-round playoff series between the Wolves and Nuggets through the eyes (and quotes) of Karl-Anthony Towns. It's been a nine-year journey for KAT to get to the second round, and it's a lesson in continuity.

11:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand to discuss three compelling story lines. The Twins have won 10 games in a row, and the competition will get tougher with Boston coming to town on what should be a beautiful night at Target Field Friday. We should get an update on Byron Buxton's injury Friday as well. But the TV issue between Comcast and Bally Sports, which has left a lot of Twins fans without access to games, is looming over it all.

34:00: The Wolves ownership dispute heads to arbitration, while the Lynx and PWHL Minnesota have key games Saturday.

