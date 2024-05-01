Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Division III Macalester guard Caleb Williams, who scored 41 points in an exhibition game at Williams Arena last season, will be transferring to play for the Gophers men's basketball team, he announced Wednesday.

Williams, a 6-2 graduate transfer from Wild Rose, Wis., made his decision to commit to play for Gophers coach Ben Johnson after an official visit last week. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot 36.7% from three-point range in 80 career games, which included starting every game.

Last season, Macalester's leading scorer and an All-MIAC performer averaged 20 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25 games. The Gophers defeated Macalester 97-73 in exhibition play last season, but Williams eclipsed the 40-point mark after shooting 14-for-31 from the field, including 5-for-12 from three-point range in 36 minutes.

In 2022-23, Williams averaged a career-high 21.5 points to lead the Scots to a program-best 15-11 record and fourth place finish in the MIAC under coach Abe Woldeslassie.

The Gophers add Williams to a backcourt that includes returning starter Mike Mitchell Jr. and Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby, who signed Thursday. Four-star recruit Isaac Asuma from Cherry will be an incoming freshman.



