As Twins players and staff hurriedly packed their belongings Sunday at Target Field heading into an unprecedented five-day All-Star break, manager Rocco Baldelli erased the clubhouse whiteboard.

Various notes appear on that board throughout the season. Sometimes it's a reminder that a certain barber or acupuncturist or physical therapist is available for appointments. Other times it's a mantra for that day's game. "Be gangsta" was one such motto wiped away in favor of Baldelli's new edict.

"Good half. Follow it up now with a Great Half!" the board read in blue marker, finished with "Enjoy yourselves!" underlined twice. Baldelli boxed the whole message in red ink as a final emphasis.

While the Twins didn't head into the off week in particularly inspiring fashion — they are 7-8 in July — they still entered their mini-vacation at 50-44, now good for a 1½-game lead in the American League Central.

The Twins finished in last place in 2021, so winning the division this year would be an dramatic improvement. However, that's not the peak the Twins have been trying to summit. They haven't won a postseason contest since 2004. That 18-game losing streak is the longest in the top-four North American sports leagues.

Ten teams have better records than the Twins this season, so that doesn't foster much fan confidence for the postseason, which has been expanded to six teams in each league.

And the Twins seemingly know that.

After they lost two of three in Texas, reliever Tyler Duffey referred to the Twins as "a first-place team that nobody seems to talk about." Dylan Bundy agreed after his start Saturday but said that's not totally a bad thing.

"Don't talk about us. You can talk about us in October later if you want," Bundy said. "… I guess we should be talked about more. But we are in first, and we've got a good squad."

The team's offense has five players — Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco — with a Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement (bWAR) figure of 2.0 or more; only the Yankees (six) have more.

But the bullpen has struggled, giving up 55 home runs and blowing 17 save opportunities.

President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and General Manager Thad Levine surely have things to ponder with the trade deadline looming.

Hypothetically, late-season injury returns could bolster the roster this fall. Kenta Maeda, recovering from Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery, could return to pitch out of the bullpen. Catcher Ryan Jeffers (broken thumb) and outfielder Trevor Larnach (core muscle surgery) could be back in September.

Miguel Sano, recovering from knee surgery, is on a rehab assignment with Class AAA St. Paul and is on track to return soon. In his absence, Jose Miranda and Alex Kirilloff have had strong moments.

The trade deadline is Aug. 2, and the next two weeks will be telling. Among the needs: a more experienced catcher to complete the tandem with Gary Sanchez while Jeffers convalesces; and bullpen arms to safeguard against late blown leads, which have plagued the Twins in the first part of this season.

There's also the worst-case scenario around Buxton, who has played through right knee tendinitis and managed to avoid the injured list thanks to plenty of treatment and fairly regular days off from the lineup. Sustaining that through another 68 games — and a possible postseason — could be one of the biggest victories for the Twins in 2022.

Correa is another question. The shortstop is on a three-year contract at $35.1 million per season, with an opt-out after each season. The Twins could retain some control over the situation if they trade Correa; a player of his stature would certainly garner value in return. That seems unlikely, though, for a first-place team. Correa has been an incredible addition as a hitter and fielder, but his impact off the field surpass both of those. He has quickly become a leader and brought the team together after the 2021 season fractured it.

The 27-year-old said he has been enjoying his time with the Twins, which he marked as a different stage in his career where he is focused more on mentoring young players instead of being one. He said he has made an effort to ensure everyone on the team — no matter veteran or rookie, pitcher or position, international or American — gets along.

"That's the secret ingredient for championship-caliber teams," Correa said. "… If you don't care for the guy to your right or your left, then you're not going to get to the promised land. So we're trying to feel that here.

"At the half right now, I feel like we've accomplished that. And we can still get so much better."