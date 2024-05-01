Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Wide receiver Dallas Sims, part of the Gophers football program's 2024 recruiting class and a player who enrolled in the university in January, announced Tuesday on the X platform that he is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Sims, 6-3 and 195 pounds, is a Winnipeg native who played his high school football at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International. He participated in the team's winter conditioning program and spring practice.

Sims was a three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports and committed in March 2023. He received offers from 18 other FBS programs, including Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Boston College.

Sims is the 18th Gophers player since the end of the 2023 season to enter the transfer portal, while Minnesota has 11 additions from the portal. Included in the incoming transfers is former Georgia wide receiver Tyler Williams, a four-star recruit in high school.

Tuesday was the final day for football players to enter the spring transfer portal window.