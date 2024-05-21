WASHINGTON – When the Twins were at their best earlier this month, particularly during their 12-game winning streak, they excelled on the basepaths and they played solid defense.

With a scoring-starved offense, the Twins have eroded in all areas.

In the sixth inning Monday, with runners on the corners, Washington Nationals outfielder Eddie Rosario stole second base. Twins catcher Christian Vázquez threw behind the runner at third, Jacob Young, and hit Young in the back. Young scored when the ball rolled into left field, and Rosario never stopped running, scoring from second base.

Facing a Nationals team that entered on a five-game losing streak, the Twins were blown out in a 12-3 loss at Nationals Park. It was the Twins' seventh straight loss, the franchise's longest losing streak since 2018.

The Twins have been outscored 45-12 during their seven-game losing skid.

Even positive plays have negatives. The Twins' biggest baserunning mistake came when Willi Castro lined a double over the head of left fielder Jesse Winker in the second inning, and Byron Buxton tried to score from first base. Buxton briefly started to pull up near third, but he received an overaggressive wave to the plate from third-base coach Tommy Watkins.

Buxton was two steps past third base when Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, standing just outside the infield dirt, received the throw from the outfield. Buxton, as fast as anybody in baseball, was thrown out by more than 10 feet.

The Twins scored a run two pitches later when Kyle Farmer hit an RBI single that deflected off the third-base bag, but they can't afford to give away potential runs. Nationals rookie Mitchell Parker, a lefty, retired 10 of his next 11 batters after Farmer's single.

Pablo López surrendered seven runs in five innings, matching the most runs he's allowed in a start during his Twins career. The Twins' one-run lead from the second inning stood for only two batters when Luis García Jr. crushed a two-run homer on a slider that caught the inside part of the plate.

López, who allowed a solo homer to Winker in the fourth inning, was undone during a four-run fifth inning when soft contact kept turning into base hits. The bottom three hitters in the Nationals lineup opened with three straight hits, each successive hit with a weaker exit velocity than the one before it.

The Nationals compiled five hits against López in the fifth inning. Young hit a two-run single with a ground ball up the middle. Joey Meneses and García blooped back-to-back RBI singles to center.

Caleb Thielbar gave up three runs in the sixth inning, two scoring on Vázquez's throwing error to third base, and Caleb Boushley gave up a two-run single to Rosario in the eighth inning.

The Twins offense has scored more than three runs just once during their losing streak. All those runs came in the ninth inning of a game they trailed by 11 runs. Carlos Correa drilled a two-run homer in the sixth inning, but they didn't have another runner reach third.

After the Twins won 17 games in a 20-game stretch, they sit one game above .500 with a 24-23 record.