TWO-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

Both games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Saturday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (4-3, 3.71 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46)

Twins update: They are 6-5 vs. Detroit, but lost four of five in the series at Comerica, and were shut out twice. ... The Twins were 3-7 in their last 10 games before the All-Star break, including losing three of four to the White Sox at Target Field. ... At 50-44 they lead the AL Central by 1 ½ games over Cleveland. ... IF Luis Arraez leads MLB in batting average (.338) and is second in on-base percentage (.411) to St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt (.414).

Tigers update: They began the post-All Star break portion of their schedule with a doubleheader on Thursday in Oakland. The Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory in the first game before losing 5-0 in the nightcap. ... The doubleheader was the Tigers' seventh of the season, second-most in the majors to Cleveland's eight. ... 1B Spencer Torkelson was optioned to Toledo on Sunday. Kody Clemens, son of Roger Clemens, was recalled on Thursday and started at first in the opening game of the doubleheader. ... At 38-56, they have the seventh-worst record in the majors.