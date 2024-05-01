Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with some big news for local sports fans. Comcast announced Tuesday night that it was dropping Bally Sports channels, including Bally Sports North, after the sides were unable to reach a contract agreement. BSN disappeared from customers' TVs late Tuesday, and if this impasse is permanent it will have a massive impact on Minnesota sports fans.

10:00: Jeff Day joins Rand on two very different but interesting subjects: What it is like to be a Timberwolves fan after so many tough years and what it is like for college sports donors in the era of name, image and likeness.

47:00: The Knicks had the 76ers where they wanted them, and they let them off the hook.

