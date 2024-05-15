Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves and Nuggets are meeting tonight in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series in Denver. Star Tribune staff writer Chris Hine is filing updates from Ball Arena:

8:42 p.m.: Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is out

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was a game-time decision in Game 5 because of right Achilles' soreness, coach Chris Finch said.

As it turns out, the veteran point guard will not play. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start in his spot.

Conley suffered the injury on one of the last plays of Game 4 when attempting a three-pointer.

Finch said the Wolves were looking to add to their rotation whether or not Conley plays and find some time for either Monte Morris or Jordan McLaughlin. Denver's bench outplayed Minnesota's in Game 4 when depth was perceived to be a Wolves strength coming into the series.

In his pre-game comments, Finch also expressed dismay at the league's fining of Rudy Gobert $75,000 for making a money gesture following a call by referee Scott Foster in Game 4.

Finch said the team was disappointed Gobert made the "money sign" by rubbing his fingers together after he was whistled for an offensive foul by referee Scott Foster, but complained about the league's seeming inconsistent discipline of Gobert vs. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. In Game 2, Murray made the same gesture and threw a towel and heating pad, the latter of which reached the floor during play. He was fined $100,000 total.

Finch said the team would like to see the "itemized receipt."

"If it's $75,000 for the gesture, then it must be $10,000 for the towel and $15,000 for the heating pad," Finch said. "It's a little bit of a head scratcher to us."



