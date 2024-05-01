Twins games will not be available on Comcast after negotiations broke down between the company and Bally Sports' owner. Diamond Sports is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings.

A message displayed on the Bally Sports channel for Comcast Xfinity customers explained the conflict.

"The owner of Bally Sports is in bankruptcy proceedings, and we have offered them multiple options to continue carrying their networks. They have declined each one, and we no longer have the rights to continue carrying their content," the message read.

The Twins expressed disappointment over the dispute that led to the channel being dropped and fans losing an option to watch games. The team said in a statement that its hands are tied in the disagreement between Comcast and Bally Sports.

"The Twins are disappointed by this massive disruption for our fans who simply want to watch our games. This situation is a business negotiation between Comcast and Bally's. The Twins have no role or voice in this matter. We are hopeful the two parties are able to come to an agreement as soon as possible."

Diamond Sports Group, which owns Bally, said fans can still watch Bally Sports via Fubo, DirecTV or directly through the network's streaming service.

"It's disappointing that Comcast rejected a proposed extension that would have kept our channels on the air and that Comcast indicated that it intends to pull the signals, preventing fans from watching their favorite local teams," Diamond Sports said in a statement.